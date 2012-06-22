FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P downgrades Empresas Copec to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'
#Market News
June 22, 2012 / 8:12 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P downgrades Empresas Copec to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

June 22 - Overview
     -- We recently downgraded Chile-based energy and forestry company 
Empresas Copec S.A. (E-Copec) 's fuel distribution subsidiary, Compania
de Petroleos de Chile COPEC S.A. (Copec), to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. 
     -- In our view, the credit quality of its main operating subsidiaries 
constrains E-Copec's rating. 
     -- We are lowering our rating on E-Copec to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.
     -- The stable outlook incorporates that of its main operating 
subsidiaries, as well as our expectation that upstream cash flows will 
continue to abundantly cover E-Copec's operating and financial commitments.   
 
Rating Action
On June 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services lowered its ratings on 
Chilean industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec S.A. (E-Copec) to 'BBB' from 
'BBB+'. The outlook is stable.
 
Rationale
The rating action follows our recent downgrade of E-Copec's fuel distribution 
subsidiary, Compania de Petroleos de Chile COPEC S.A. (BBB/Stable/--), to 
'BBB' from 'BBB+'. In our view, as an industrial holding company, the credit 
quality of E-Copec's main operating subsidiaries--Copec and Celulosa Arauco y 
Constitucion S.A. (ARAUCO, BBB/Stable/--)--limit E-Copec's credit quality. 

We continue to assess E-Copec's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and 
financial risk profile as "intermediate." The company's good-quality assets, 
conservative approach to leverage at the holding company level, prudent 
investment strategy, and very good financial flexibility underpin its credit 
quality and partly insulate it from the inherent volatility of the pulp and 
wood-related products business, carried out by its subsidiary Arauco. 
E-Copec's lack of material asset diversification partly offset these strengths.

E-Copec' credit quality largely depends on the operating performance of its 
two largest subsidiaries--Arauco and Copec. These subsidiaries contribute 
about 90% of E-Copec's consolidated EBITDA. We expect E-Copec to continue to 
depend heavily on cash flows from Arauco and Copec until 2015, when new 
investments expand and mature.

Looking into 2012 and 2013, and assuming market pulp prices of about $750 per 
ton and a typically more stable performance of the fuel division, E-Copec's 
consolidated EBITDA should reach about $1.7 billion. This excludes profits 
from the iron mining project "Isla Riesco" which should be operational by 
2014, but will be booked under the equity method. At the same time, we 
anticipate relatively stable consolidated debt levels in a range of $5.5 
billion to $6.0 billion. As a result, we expect gross debt to EBITDA closer to 
3.5x in 2012 and 2013, compared with the 3.6x and 2.7x E-Copec reported in the 
12 months ended March 31, 2012 and March 31, 2011, respectively. 

From a holding perspective, its dividends-to-operating costs plus net interest 
paid ratio of 28x shows robust operating cash flows. Also, the company issued 
a bond for $300 million in December 2009 and loaned that amount to its 
subsidiaries, Abastible S.A. (not rated) and Copec, via intercompany loans 
with the same maturity and interest rate. Because the company has relatively 
low leverage and because of this bond, we expect E-Copec's net interest 
payments to remain neutral.  

E-Copec has a 99.98% ownership in Chile-based forest products company Arauco 
and a 99.99% ownership in Chilean oil distribution company Copec. Apart from 
Arauco and Copec, the company also owns 99.05% of Chilean liquefied gas 
importer and distributor Abastible, 39.83% of the largest supplier of natural 
gas for industrial clients in Chile, Metrogas S.A. (unrated), 25% of the power 
generation company Empresa Electrica Guacolda S.A. (unrated), 81.9% of fishing 
company Pesquera Iquique - Guanaye S.A. (Igemar, unrated) and some mining 
investments, such as its 50% ownership in the coal mine project Sociedad 
Minera Isla Riesco S.A. (unrated).

AntarChile S.A (unrated) owns E-Copec through a controlling stake of 60.8%. 
AntarChile, in turn, is 74.3% controlled by companies linked to the Angelini 
family. 
 
Liquidity
We consider E-Copec's liquidity as "adequate." As of March 31, 2012, the 
company had $470 million in cash and cash equivalents, and faces no principal 
maturities until 2021.

Under conservative assumptions, we expect an aggregate dividend inflow of at 
least $350 million and $380 million in 2012 and 2013, respectively. This would 
be more than enough to cover operating costs of less than $10 million, 
dividend payments in a range of $260 million to $330 million, and investments 
of approximately $80 million in 2012 and $60 million in 2013, although 
investment levels are hard to predict.

We don't believe E-Copec's lack of committed bank lines and its inherently 
volatile free operating cash flow are a credit concern, because the company 
has very low leverage, ample financial flexibility, good access to debt 
markets, and flexible financial policies that should help it offset potential 
harsher scenarios. We expect the company to pay out at least 30% of net 
income, in line with the legal minimum, without hurting its liquidity. 
Consequently, we expect dividends to cover operating costs plus net interests 
and dividends in a range of 1.2x to 1.5x for the next three years.
 
Outlook
The stable outlook incorporates that of its main operating subsidiaries, as 
well as our expectation that upstream cash flows will continue to abundantly 
cover E-Copec's operating and financial commitments. The ratings may come 
under pressure if we lower the ratings on Copec or Arauco or if coverage 
ratios weaken significantly (for instance, its dividends over operating costs 
and net interest paid decreases to levels below 5x). An upgrade depends mainly 
on the upgrades of operating subsidiaries.
 
Related Criteria And Research
     -- Compania de Petroleos de Chile COPEC S.A. Downgraded To 'BBB' From 
'BBB+' On Weaker Financial Profile, May 31, 2012
     -- Summary: Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion, S.A. (ARAUCO), March 30, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- Rating Methodology for European Investment Holding and Operating 
Holding Companies, May 28, 2004
 
Ratings List
Downgraded
                                        To                 From
Empresas Copec S.A.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB/Stable/--      BBB+/Stable/--


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
