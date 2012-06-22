TEXT-S&P cuts Essar Steel Algoma to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'

June 22 - Overview -- We are lowering our ratings on Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.-based Essar Steel Algoma Inc. (ESA), including our long-term corporate credit rating on the company to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. -- At the same time, we are maintaining the CreditWatch with developing implications all our ratings on ESA. -- The downgrade and CreditWatch reflect what we view as the mounting challenges ESA faces as it refinances its US$300 million revolving credit facility that's now due, at the latest, on Sept. 20, 2012, which could cause liquidity pressures to escalate rapidly in the next several months. -- We could lower the ratings further if ESA does not address its weak liquidity position within the 90-day horizon of this CreditWatch or raise the ratings if the company refinances in a manner that preserves US$100 million liquidity on a sustainable basis. Rating Action On June 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.-based Essar Steel Algoma Inc. (ESA) to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. Standard & Poor's also lowered its issue-level rating on the company's senior secured notes to 'B-' from 'B'. The '1' recovery rating on the debt is unchanged. In addition, Standard & Poor's lowered its issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'CCC-' from 'CCC'. The '5' recovery rating on this debt is unchanged. We are maintaining the CreditWatch with developing implications on all our ratings on ESA. CreditWatch with developing implications means we could raise, lower, or affirm the ratings. The downgrade and CreditWatch reflect what we view as the mounting challenges ESA faces as it refinances its US$300 million revolving credit facility that's now due, at the latest, on Sept. 20, 2012, which could cause liquidity pressures to escalate rapidly in the next several months. Rationale The 90-day extension on ESA's revolving credit agreement alleviates some of the immediate refinancing risk that the company was facing over the past month. However, the inclusion of an Indalex Limited liquidity trigger -- an unrelated, bankrupt manufacturer of aluminum extrusions whose priority claims order is currently being argued before the Supreme Court of Canada -- in ESA's amended revolving credit agreement intensifies liquidity instability, as an adverse ruling in the Indalex case would cause ESA's asset-backed lending facility to mature 10 days thereafter. If ESA does not refinance its revolver in a timely manner, we believe that the company's thin cash position and volatile operating cash flows would be insufficient to maintain liquidity above US$100 million, which we estimate is necessary to cover its major uses of cash this year, specifically raw material purchases, mandated pension cash requirements, maintenance capex spending, and cash interest payments. These cash uses would be in addition to the company repaying drawings outstanding on the credit facility that's now scheduled to expire in September. Finally, we do not incorporate into our assumptions any parental support from Essar Steel Holdings Ltd. (not rated). We believe that ESA's operating performance is improving, with modestly stronger earnings likely in fiscal 2013, as current steel prices support steady shipment volumes along with stable input costs. That said, we believe the credit facility is critical in supporting the company's day-to-day operations, the absence of which could strain its ability to purchase raw materials. We assume that ESA will generate debt to EBITDA of about 6x in fiscal 2013, which we believe will translate into positive free operating cash flow and EBITDA interest coverage above 2x. Recovery analysis Standard & Poor's rates ESA's US$400 million senior secured notes 'B-' (two notches above the corporate credit rating on the company), with a recovery rating of '1', indicating an expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of default. We rate the company's US$384.7 million senior unsecured notes 'CCC'- (one notch below the corporate credit rating on ESA), with a recovery rating of '5', indicating our expectations of modest (10%-30%) recovery in a default scenario. For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on ESA to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this report. CreditWatch We will resolve the CreditWatch once we have reviewed the company's progress in refinancing its revolver. We could lower the ratings further if ESA does not address its weak liquidity position within the 90-day horizon of this CreditWatch. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- General Criteria: Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- General Criteria: How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Lowered And Remaining On CreditWatch Developing To From Essar Steel Algoma Inc. Corporate credit rating CCC/Watch Dev/-- CCC+/Watch Dev/-- Senior secured B-/Watch Dev B/Watch Dev Recovery rating 1 1 Senior unsecured CCC-/Watch Dev CCC/Watch Dev Recovery rating 5 5