TEXT-Fitch affirms Woonsocket, RI GOs at 'B'

Nov 21 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following action on City of Woonsocket RI's (the city) outstanding general obligation (GO) bonds: --Approximately $118 million GO bonds affirmed at 'B' The Rating Outlook remains Negative. SECURITY The bonds are general obligations of the city and are backed by its full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power. KEY RATING DRIVERS CONTINUED SCHOOL FUND DEFICIT OPERATIONS, LIQUIDITY CONCERNS: The city remains financially stressed due to ongoing school fund deficit operations and liquidity issues. For the near-term, liquidity issues have been addressed through an advance of state aid that was scheduled for the final three months of fiscal year 2013, necessitating action to address cash needs in those months. NEGATIVE OUTLOOK: The Negative Outlook reflects the likelihood of continued long-term fiscal pressure as the city attempts to bring its finances back into balance. INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES: Deficiencies in internal fiscal controls of the school department, an autonomous division of the city, led to a sizable fiscal year 2011 school fund deficit, contrary to prior reported estimates of a positive ending balance. Similarly, the significant projected deficit for fiscal 2012 surfaced precipitously and well into the fiscal year. LIMITED REVENUE GENERATING FLEXIBILITY: Revenue generation is reliant primarily on property taxes, currently at a high rate. The city council continues to show willingness to tax at the maximum level and attempted to implement a fiscal 2012 supplemental tax levy increase, which was not approved by the state legislature. WEAK EMPLOYMENT AND DEMOGRAPHICS: City demographics are weak with high unemployment levels, low income levels, and declining population. HIGH DEBT RATIOS AND UNDER-FUNDED PENSIONS: Debt levels are above average and the city administered pension plan is funded at a low 57%, as of July 2012. Combined fiscal year annual pension, OPEB, and debt service costs are high at about 26% of general fund and school fund expenditures. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION LIQUIDITY CONCERNS: Inability to adequately address cash flow issues could further weaken the city's credit quality. INADEQUATE RESPONSE TO DEFICIT: Failure to address accumulated and ongoing operating deficits adequately and in a timely manner may lead to a rating downgrade. CONTINUED INTERNAL CONTROL PROBLEMS: Continued lack of solid school department fiscal controls and lack of meaningful change in financial management could also have a negative impact on the rating. CREDIT PROFILE: STATE AID ADVANCE ADDRESSES NEAR-TERM SCHOOL LIQUIDITY CONCERNS Through May of fiscal year 2012, school cash flow needs were met by prioritizing payments, reliance on expedited state aid payments, and city general fund assistance. Over $6 million in vendor invoices remained outstanding and the city was on track to run out of cash resources by early June. Although the city council had approved a supplemental tax levy to address school cash flow needs, it did not receive the state legislative approval necessary for its implementation. At the end of May, the city council voted to request state Budget Commission oversight of city and school department finances. The state approved the request, and the Budget Commission used its authority to advance $12 million in state aid to the city, originally scheduled for April through June of fiscal year 2013. Establishment of Budget Commission oversight is a positive development that may provide the city with greater and more effective fiscal solutions. Earlier this month, voters approved a ballot measure that aligns school department operations closer to those of the city. The measure gives the mayor authority to appoint school committee members, with the consent of the city council, rather than having them elected. It also grants the city authority over school purchasing for supplies, materials and services. The state aid advance addressed the city's immediate cash flow needs, including the backlog of outstanding vendor payments. However, it left the city with the need to adjust its finances to allow for the fiscal year end's lack of state aid. City cash flows currently indicate deficits starting in March 2013 that grow to $6.6 million by fiscal year-end. To address cash flow issues, the city is considering imposing a supplemental tax levy and issuing tax anticipation notes backed by these proceeds. Fitch views this strategy with concern given the state legislature's decision not to approve a supplemental levy in 2012. However, management has indicated that the smaller increase considered this year, (about 6% vs. 13% last year) and the city's pursuit of union concessions in addition to the tax increase, may improve the chances of the tax proposal being approved by the state legislature. ONGOING SIGNIFICANT CUMULATIVE BUDGET DEFICIT Current estimates indicate a fiscal year 2012 cumulative school fund budget deficit of about $10 million, with the total cumulative deficit (offset by a fiscal year 2012 positive general fund balance) of about $8 million. The deficit could grow by at least another $5 million in fiscal year 2013, absent cost containment and/or revenue generating measures. To address the deficit, the city is looking to cut expenditures, including lowering health and pension costs and is currently involved in negotiations with labor unions. Estimated multi-year health care savings total about $3.2 million, with $1.5 million estimated for fiscal year 2013. The city is also seeking cost reductions through consolidation of departmental operations. In addition, the city is considering a supplemental tax levy that would generate $2 to $3 million. The city is hoping that measures in fiscal year 2013 will avoid the increase to the cumulative deficit, although the existing deficit will be addressed over the next three to five years. FINANCIAL OPERATIONS PLAGUED BY SCHOOL FUND DEFICITS Following significant cuts in state aid and a weak economy, Woonsocket has been hurt over the last three years by overspending by school department officials. It appeared that the city was on track towards financial stability when it issued $11.5 million in deficit financing bonds in March of 2011. The city was projecting a small surplus in its general fund and school officials were projecting balanced operations for fiscal year 2011. While the general fund ended fiscal year 2011 positively with an unrestricted fund balance (the sum of the unassigned, assigned, and committed fund balances under GASB 54) of $2.4 million or about 3.1% of general fund spending, the unrestricted school fund balance was a negative $3 million (4.6% of school fund spending. The deficit was related largely to personnel spending without corresponding resources to cover the expenditures, according to city management. In December 2011, city officials reported that revenues were not going to be sufficient to meet the school fund's fiscal 2012 budget. An accurate estimate was not available at the time due to poor internal reporting practices. City and school officials worked to compile accurate current year cash flow and expenditure information for the school fund and in March 2012 presented budget figures indicating an estimated $7.3 million school fund deficit for the fiscal year 2012. LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL CHALLENGES The city faces a significant structural budget imbalance and will face significant challenges in bringing its spending in line with revenues. Fitch remains concerned about the ability of the city and school department to implement changes that will meaningfully improve financial stability given that prior efforts have not always yielded intended results. However, Budget Commission oversight and recent closer integration of city and school operations are positive developments that may lead to more effective fiscal management. The city's revenue raising flexibility is limited due to statewide annual limits on property tax levies. The city was able to exceed the statewide property tax levy cap limit in fiscal year 2011 with approval by 4/5ths of city council to make up for cuts in state aid revenues. To offset declines in city revenues in recent years, the city has been cutting expenses in all areas, including reduced payroll costs through attrition, furlough days, reduced salaries, and unpaid vacation days. In addition, the city has worked its unions to reduce labor costs. WEAK SOCIOECONOMIC INDICATORS Woonsocket, located 15 miles outside of Providence, has a 2011 population of 41,188 and a tax base of about $1.8 billion. The city benefits from the presence of CVS Caremark Corporation, which maintains its headquarters in the city and is the city's largest employer with about 5,780 workers. Median household income of $38,625 and per capita money income of $20,242 are below average at 70% and 71% of state averages, respectively. The city's unemployment rate continues to be elevated at 12.2% for August 2012, as compared to 10.6% for the state and 8.2% for the nation. Between 2000 and 2011, the city's population declined by about 5%, while the state's increased by less than 1% and the nation's grew by about 11%. HIGH DEBT RATIOS AND UNDER-FUNDED PENSIONS Overall debt levels are high at $3,265 per capita and 7.6% of market value. These levels are net of state debt service reimbursements on the city's public school revenue bonds issued by the Rhode Island Health and Education Building Corporation and include the city's 2002 GO pension bonds. The city administered pension plan is funded at a low 57%, assuming a 7.5% rate of return, with an unfunded liability of $43 million at July 1, 2012. This represents a decline from the 2011 funded level of about 61%. The 2012 funded ratio declines even further to 54% using a Fitch-adjusted 7% rate of return. The city has been funding only a fraction of the actuarially required contribution (ARC) for the city administered pension plan. Funding in fiscal 2013 was a weak 28% of the ARC but an improvement over the less than 1% funded in fiscal year 2011. The city's and school department's OPEB liabilities as of July 1, 2011 were equal to a high $127 million and $47 million, respectively; both amounts include assumptions of a 4% investment rate of return. Total pension, OPEB, and debt service payments as a percentage of fiscal 2011 spending were high at about 42% of general fund spending or about 26% of general and school fund spending. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 