TEXT-Fitch servicer report on KeyBank Real Estate Capital
#Market News
November 21, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch servicer report on KeyBank Real Estate Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 - Fitch Ratings has published a servicer report on KeyBank Real
Estate Capital. This report provides an overview of the company's servicing
operations and a discussion of the areas evaluated by Fitch.

The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:
Sectors >> Structured Finance >> CMBS >> CMBS Servicers

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria' (Feb. 18, 2011);
--'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' (Aug. 16, 2010).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research: KeyBank Real Estate Capital

U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria
Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
