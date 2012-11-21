TEXT-Fitch cuts Foncaixa Consumo 1, FTA class A notes

Nov 21 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Foncaixa Consumo 1, FTA's class A to 'Asf' from 'AA-sf' and removed it from Rating Watch Negative (RWN), as follows: EUR 2,153m class A notes: downgraded to 'Asf' from 'AA-sf'; removed from RWN; Outlook Stable; EUR462m class B notes: affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Outlook Stable The downgrade of the class A notes follows Fitch's review of counterparty remedial actions implemented following the downgrade of CaixaBank SA (CaixaBank, 'BBB'/Negative/'F2'). In particular, while CaixaBank will continue acting as collateral servicer, paying agent, SPV account bank and hedging counterparty in this transaction, new counterparty triggers have been defined and formalised within the transaction documents, which are judged by Fitch to sufficiently isolate counterparty risk commensurate with the ratings. In particular, Fitch believes the new counterparty triggers of 'BBB'/'F2' are sufficiently robust to support the current rating 'Asf' of Class A, although these triggers are marginally outside the 'BBB+'/'F2' definition as per the agency's counterparty criteria. The transaction was closed in November 2011. There have not been any material performance issues to date. The 90+ day delinquency ratio was a low 0.87% as of September 2012, while cumulative net losses were 0.1%. The overall performance has been in line with Fitch's expectations. Fitch will continue to monitor the transaction on a timely basis. More performance data is available at www.fitchratings.com Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The information used to assess the ratings was provided by GestiCaixa Titulizacion S.G.F.T. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria', dated 12 July 2012, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 30 May 2012, 'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions', dated 20 March 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions