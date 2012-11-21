TEXT - Fitch rates Cencosud's proposed notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Nov 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Cencosud S.A.'s (Cencosud) proposed notes of up to USD1 billion and placed that rating on Negative Rating Watch. Proceeds from the proposed issuance will be used entirely to refinance existing debt. See the full list of ratings at the end of this release Fitch placed Cencosud's ratings on Rating Watch Negative on Oct. 19, 2012 following an announcement by the company that it had agreed to buy Carrefour SA's Colombian unit for approximately USD2.5 billion. These rating actions reflect pressure on the company's liquidity position and financial flexibility, as a result of this transaction, which will initially be funded with short-term debt. The proposed senior notes issuance is part of the company's financial strategy to raise long-term financing and equity of up to USD1 billion and USD1.5 billion, respectively, to fund the acquisition of Colombian operations. The company's capital increase is expected to take place and be fully executed during the first quarter of 2013. The successful completion of the proposed issuance and capital increase during the next few months would be viewed as positive credits factors, as the targeted outcome of these measures is to bolster Cencosud's capital structure and improve its debt repayment schedule. Cencosud has a dominant position in the retail business in Chile, and a strong market position in Peru, Argentina, and northeast Brazil. The company benefits from a diversified business model with a multi-format strategy. Fitch views the acquisition, which is expected to close before Dec. 31, 2012, as strategically positive over the medium term. From an operating risk point of view, it will further improve Cencosud's geographic diversification and reduce its exposure to Argentina, a country with high sovereign risk. The operations being acquired (Carrefour's Colombian unit) include 72 hypermarkets, 16 convenience stores and four cash-and-carry stores. The company's cash generation, as measured by EBITDAR, was USD1.5 billion during the LTM period ended Sept. 30, 2012, while its EBITDAR margin was 8.4%. As of Sept. 30, 2012, Cencosud had approximately USD6.7 billion in total adjusted debt, consisting of USD4.8 billion of on-balance-sheet debt and an estimated USD1.9 billion of off-balance-sheet debt associated with annual lease obligations of approximately USD256 million. Cencosud's gross adjusted leverage, as measured by total adjusted debt/EBITDAR ratio, was 4.3x during the LTM. This ratio was considered weak for the rating category. Following the closing of the aforementioned transaction, Fitch estimates this ratio will increase to around 5.5x. Depending upon the level of equity raised, this ratio would then fall to about 4.0x, which continues to be viewed as relatively weak for the rating category. Expectations by Fitch that the company's total adjusted debt to EBITDAR will consistently be higher than 3.5x during the medium term would likely result in a downgrade. A key component of building a stronger capital structure will be a successful equity issuance at the higher end of the targeted range. Conversely, successful completion of the proposed issuance, which will reduce liquidity risk, as well as a stronger capital structure that will result in gross leverage being in the range of 3.0x to 3.5x by the end of 2013, would likely result in resolution of the Rating Watch and the assignment of a Stable Rating Outlook. Fitch currently rates Cencosud as follows: --Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-', --Local Currency IDR 'BBB-', RWN; --USD750 million unsecured notes due in 2021 rating 'BBB-'. All of Cencosud's ratings, including the proposed notes, are on Rating Watch Negative. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)