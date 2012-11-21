FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - Fitch rates Cencosud's proposed notes
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
November 21, 2012 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - Fitch rates Cencosud's proposed notes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Nov 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Cencosud S.A.'s
 (Cencosud) proposed notes of up to USD1 billion and placed that 
rating on Negative Rating Watch. Proceeds from the proposed issuance will be 
used entirely to refinance existing debt. See the full list of ratings at the 
end of this release

Fitch placed Cencosud's ratings on Rating Watch Negative on Oct. 19, 2012 
following an announcement by the company that it had agreed to buy Carrefour 
SA's Colombian unit for approximately USD2.5 billion.  These rating actions 
reflect pressure on the company's liquidity position and financial flexibility, 
as a result of this transaction, which will initially be funded with short-term 
debt.  

The proposed senior notes issuance is part of the company's financial strategy 
to raise long-term financing and equity of up to USD1 billion and USD1.5 
billion, respectively, to fund the acquisition of Colombian operations. The 
company's capital increase is expected to take place and be fully executed 
during the first quarter of 2013. The successful completion of the proposed 
issuance and capital increase during the next few months would be viewed as 
positive credits factors, as the targeted outcome of these measures is to 
bolster Cencosud's capital structure and improve its debt repayment schedule. 

Cencosud has a dominant position in the retail business in Chile, and a strong 
market position in Peru, Argentina, and northeast Brazil.  The company benefits 
from a diversified business model with a multi-format strategy.  Fitch views the
acquisition, which is expected to close before Dec. 31, 2012, as strategically 
positive over the medium term.  From an operating risk point of view, it will 
further improve Cencosud's geographic diversification and reduce its exposure to
Argentina, a country with high sovereign risk. The operations being acquired 
(Carrefour's Colombian unit) include 72 hypermarkets, 16 convenience stores and 
four cash-and-carry stores. 

The company's cash generation, as measured by EBITDAR, was USD1.5 billion during
the LTM period ended Sept. 30, 2012, while its EBITDAR margin was 8.4%.  As of 
Sept. 30, 2012, Cencosud had approximately USD6.7 billion in total adjusted 
debt, consisting of USD4.8 billion of on-balance-sheet debt and an estimated 
USD1.9 billion of off-balance-sheet debt associated with annual lease 
obligations of approximately USD256 million. 

Cencosud's gross adjusted leverage, as measured by total adjusted debt/EBITDAR 
ratio, was 4.3x during the LTM. This ratio was considered weak for the rating 
category.  Following the closing of the aforementioned transaction, Fitch 
estimates this ratio will increase to around 5.5x. Depending upon the level of 
equity raised, this ratio would then fall to about 4.0x, which continues to be 
viewed as relatively weak for the rating category. 

Expectations by Fitch that the company's total adjusted debt to EBITDAR will 
consistently be higher than 3.5x during the medium term would likely result in a
downgrade.  A key component of building a stronger capital structure will be a 
successful equity issuance at the higher end of the targeted range. 

Conversely, successful completion of the proposed issuance, which will reduce 
liquidity risk, as well as a stronger capital structure that will result in 
gross leverage being in the range of 3.0x to 3.5x by the end of 2013, would 
likely result in resolution of the Rating Watch and the assignment of a Stable 
Rating Outlook.

Fitch currently rates Cencosud as follows: 

--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-', 
--Local Currency IDR 'BBB-', RWN;
--USD750 million unsecured notes due in 2021 rating 'BBB-'.

All of Cencosud's ratings, including the proposed notes, are on Rating Watch 
Negative. 

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.