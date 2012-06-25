TEXT-Fitch assigns Gosforth Funding 2012-1 expected ratings

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Gosforth Funding 2012-1 plcJune 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Gosforth Funding 2012-1 plc's RMBS notes expected ratings, as follows: Class A floating-rate notes: 'AAAsf(EXP)', Stable Outlook, (Amount TBD) Class M floating-rate notes: 'AAsf(EXP)', Stable Outlook, (Amount TBD) Class Z floating-rate notes: Not rated (Amount TBD) The final ratings are subject to the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The notes are the second Fitch-rated standalone pass-through UK RMBS issuance under the Gosforth series. The notes are backed by mortgage loans originated in the UK by Northern Rock (Asset Management) Plc (NRAM; 'A'/Negative/'F1') and subsequently transferred to Northern Rock Plc trading as Virgin Money (Virgin Money; 'BBB+'/Stable/'F3'). The expected ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral, available credit enhancement (CE), NRAM's origination and underwriting procedures, Virgin Money's servicing capability and the transaction's legal structure. CE for the class A notes will initially total 13%, which will be provided by the subordination of the class M notes (3%) and the unrated Class Z notes (8%), as well as a fully funded reserve account of 2%. A liquidity reserve fund equivalent to 1.75% of the notes' balance will also be established at closing. To analyse CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports referenced below. Virgin Money provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template. While data quality and availability was solid, a small number of data fields were missing or partially completed. Virgin Money has been unable to confirm whether any borrowers have had prior mortgage or rent arrears in the 12 months prior to loan origination. Fitch considered NRAM's lending policy and subsequently assumed a proportion of the pool had prior mortgage arrears; conservatively applying a hit to those loans. Virgin Money confirmed that all loans had a physical valuation by a valuer at origination. However, it was unable to confirm in all cases the latest valuation type where the borrower has subsequently taken a further advance. Fitch therefore applied a valuation haircut to all loans where the valuation method was unidentifiable. Virgin Money was unable to confirm information in respect of builder's deposits at a loan level. Fitch therefore assumed builder's deposits were granted on properties that were newly built at origination and applied an appropriate haircut to the relevant valuation. The agency modelled the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions indicated by the default model under various recession timings, prepayment speeds, interest rates and originator default scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by legal final maturity. Details of the model-implied ratings sensitivity to changes in underlying defaults and loss severity will be included in the pre sale report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The source of information identified for this rating action was informed by information from Virgin Money and the issuer's legal advisors Clifford Chance LLP Applicable criteria, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 16 August 2011, 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 12 August 2011, EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria, dated 7 June 2012 and Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria , dated 6th June 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions