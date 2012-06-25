FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 25, 2012

TEXT-Fitch affirms LifePoint Hospitals rating

June 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its ratings for LifePoint Hospitals,
Inc. (LifePoint), including the Issuer Default Rating (IDR), at 'BB'. 
The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full rating list is below; the ratings apply to 
approximately $1.7 billion of debt at March 31, 2012. 

The ratings reflect the following:

--At 3.0x EBITDA at March 31, 2012, LifePoint's gross debt leverage is the 
amongst the lowest in the for-profit hospital industry. 

--Fitch expects debt could trend higher at the end of 2012 as the result of 
funding acquisitions and a higher level of capital expenditures, but remain 
consistent with the company's publicly stated leverage target of 3x-4x EBITDA. 

--Liquidity is solid. While lower profitability and higher capital expenditures 
could pressure the level of free cash flow (FCF; cash from operations less 
dividends and capital expenditures) generation, Fitch expects it to remain above
$150 million annually. Debt maturities for 2012-2013 are manageable. 

--Organic operating trends in the for-profit hospital industry are weak and 
Fitch expects them to remain so throughout 2012. LifePoint's recent hospital 
acquisitions will support growth for the company. 

SOLID BALANCE SHEET HELPS ACQUISITION STRATEGY

LifePoint has consistently demonstrated a strong level of financial flexibility 
in recent years and at current levels the financial and credit metrics provide 
significant headroom within the 'BB' rating category. Gross debt leverage is 
among the lowest in the for-profit hospital industry, dropping to 3.0x EBITDA at
March 31, 2012 as a result of growth in EBITDA primarily through the 
contribution of recently acquired hospitals. Debt-to-EBITDA equals 1.2x through 
the senior secured bank debt, 1.5x through the senior unsecured notes, and 3.0x 
through the senior subordinated convertible notes. 

Fitch believes LifePoint's debt leverage could trend slightly higher at the end 
of 2012, but will remain consistent with the 'BB' rating category and below the 
upper end of the company's stated target leverage range of 3.0x-4.0x 
debt-to-EBITDA. A higher debt level would be the result of the funding of the 
company's recent hospital acquisitions. 

Fitch believes that LifePoint's relatively stronger balance sheet, coupled with 
a track record of successfully managing sole provider hospitals in rural 
markets, help make the company an attractive acquirer in its preferred markets. 
However, based upon the relatively higher debt leverage levels of LifePoint's 
industry peers, Fitch does not believe that the company has a financial 
incentive to manage its balance sheet with debt below 3.0x EBITDA. LifePoint has
some capacity under its bank facility financial maintenance covenants for 
additional debt. The bank facility requires total leverage of below 3.75x and 
interest coverage of above 3.5x.

GOOD FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY 

A favorable debt maturity schedule and adequate liquidity also support 
LifePoint's credit profile. Aside from the undrawn bank revolver, which matures 
in December 2012, there are no debt maturities in the capital structure until 
2014. The $225 million senior subordinated convertible debentures due 2025 are 
puttable to the company in February 2013. Fitch expects the company to address 
the December 2012 maturity of its bank revolver in a manner that will provide 
financial flexibility to refinance the notes should holders put the notes to the
company. Pending refinancing of the $575 million senior subordinated convertible
notes due 2014, maturity of the $443 million bank term loan will be extended to 
April 2015 from February 2014. 

At March 31, 2012, liquidity was provided by approximately $116 million of cash,
availability on the company's $350 million bank credit facility revolver ($322 
million available reduced for outstanding letters of credit), and FCF ($133 
million for the LTM period, defined as cash from operations less dividends and 
capital expenditures).

Fitch projects that LifePoint's FCF will contract by about $30 million in 2012 
versus the 2011 level of $182 million. This is because of lower profitability 
and higher capital expenditures. An expectation for a slight contraction in the 
EBITDA margin in 2012 is primarily because of the integration of less profitable
acquired hospitals. 

Capital investments in recently acquired hospitals and spending to implement 
electronic health records systems are driving a higher level of capital 
expenditures. LifePoint's capital expenditures as a percent of revenue ticked up
to 6.2% in 2011 from 5.2% in 2010, and Fitch expects a higher level of spending 
to persist in 2012. A higher level of capital expenditures is consistent with 
the broader industry trend.  

RURAL MARKET RECOVERY LAGGING BROADER INDUSTRY

LifePoint operates 55 acute-care hospitals, primarily located in rural markets. 
In 52 of its 55 markets, LifePoint's facility is the sole acute care hospital 
provider in the market. Having sole provider status in the vast majority of its 
markets confers certain benefits to LifePoint in capturing organic patient 
volume growth as well as in negotiating price increases with commercial health 
insurers. 

While LifePoint's organic patient volume growth lagged the broader for-profit 
hospital industry in 2011, the company's results were not inconsistent with the 
experience of other rural and suburban market hospital operators. Across the 
Fitch-rated group of for-profit hospital providers, same-hospital admissions 
adjusted admissions (a measure that is adjusted for outpatient activity) grew by
0.4% in 2011. LifePoint's same adjusted admissions were down 0.4% during the 
same period. 

While persistently weak organic volume trends across the industry began to show 
signs of improvement in the second half of 2011, providers in urban markets have
exhibited a much stronger rebound in volume growth. Systemic issues outside of 
management control, such as weak seasonal flu and obstetrics volumes, seem to be
driving the relatively weaker organic growth in rural markets. 

HEALTHCARE REFORM DRIVING INDUSTRY VALUE PROPOSITION

Fitch does not expect the pending Supreme Court decision on the Affordable Care 
Act (ACA) to have an immediate effect on the credit profile of the for-profit 
hospital industry. Regardless of the Court's decision, the industry is expected 
to continue to move toward a care delivery model focused on quality and reducing
the cost of care, as opposed to the largely volume-driven reimbursement model 
that is in place today. 

The main provisions of the ACA that will affect the for-profit hospital industry
include the mandate for individuals to purchase health insurance or face a 
financial penalty, and the expansion of Medicaid eligibility. If these 
provisions survive the judicial and legislative challenges to their existence, 
they will take effect in 2014. 

Fitch expects an initially positive effect on the acute-care hospital industry 
because of the coverage expansion elements of the ACA, mostly as the result of 
reduced levels of uncompensated care, but also through a mildly positive boost 
to utilization of healthcare services. Over the several years following the 
coverage expansion, Fitch expects to see some erosion of the initial benefits 
due to a reduction in Medicare reimbursement required by the ACA, as well as 
likely lower rates of commercial health insurance reimbursement. 

GUIDELINES FOR FURTHER RATING ACTIONS

Maintenance of a 'BB' IDR for LifePoint will require debt-to-EBITDA maintained 
at or below 4.0x, coupled with a sustained solid liquidity profile, with FCF 
sustained above $150 million annually. A leveraging acquisition or deterioration
in financial flexibility resulting from difficulties in integration of its 
recent acquisitions would be the most likely causes of a negative rating action 
for LifePoint. Also of concern is the potential for a sustained weak organic 
growth trend for the hospital industry, which could erode profitability and 
financial flexibility over time.

DEBT ISSUE RATINGS

Fitch has taken the following actions on LifePoint's ratings: 

--IDR affirmed at 'BB';
--Secured bank facility affirmed at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BB';
--Subordinated convertible notes affirmed at 'BB-'.

