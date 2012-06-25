FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch revises Ssydney Airport outlook to stable from positive
#Market News
June 25, 2012

TEXT-Fitch revises Ssydney Airport outlook to stable from positive

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

June 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sydney Airport Finance Company Pty
Limited's (SAFC) and Southern Cross Airports Corporation Pty Limited's (SCAC)
senior secured bank debt and bonds at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook has been revised
to Stable from Positive. The rated debt has been issued under SAFC and SCAC's
debt issuance programme and totals c.AUD7.2bn, including un-drawn facilities of
c. AUD 1bn. A list of the rated facilities and instruments appears at the end of
this commentary.

The Outlook revision to Stable from Positive reflects Fitch's view that the pace
of deleveraging would be slower than previously expected. This is based on the
agency's assessment that Sydney Airport could have difficulty in achieving its
medium term passenger growth forecasts, given the harsh global economic
environment and particularly reduced economic growth in India and China. In
2010, Fitch commented that: "Maintenance of the Positive Outlook is contingent
upon future traffic growth, continued control over operating costs, and the
success of management's proactive refinancing plan for debt facilities maturing
in 2011 and 2012." Although the airport has successfully managed its refinancing
campaigns, traffic growth has been a dampener. Following an impressive rebound
in 2010, passenger numbers recorded tepid growth in 2011. In recent months,
moderate growth, albeit below expectations, in international passenger numbers,
contributing to a major share of revenues, has offset weak domestic volumes.

The affirmation of the 'BBB' rating takes into account Sydney Airport's strong
asset profile, as seen by its long-term resilience and growth in passenger
numbers, notwithstanding recent volatility. Moderately high leverage and
exposure to significant refinancing risk, though manageable, limit the rating to
the 'BBB' category in terms of Fitch's criteria.

Volume risk is a key rating driver, on which Sydney Airport demonstrates a
stronger attribute. With a passenger throughput of c.36m, it is Australia's
largest airport and principal gateway to the country, with predominantly Origin
and Destination traffic (80%) and moderate concentration of carriers. When
compared to international peers, Sydney came out relatively unscathed from the
global financial crisis (GFC), with traffic actually recording a marginal
increase in 2009, as opposed to a decline elsewhere.

Unlike some large peer airports in Europe and US, Sydney Airport's pricing is
subject to a light-handed regulatory framework whereby the airport negotiates
commercial agreements directly with airline customers. Nonetheless, given the
generally weak financial profiles of the airline carriers, the ability to
maximise revenues by raising passenger charges, particularly when volumes fall
or grow less than expected due to economic conditions, is subject to commercial
agreements and is judged to be limited and, therefore, the Price Risk attribute
is assessed as Midrange.

Fitch views Sydney Airport's debt structure as moderately risky: The medium term
bullet maturities of the airport's debt, 35% of which needs to be refinanced by
2015, increases refinance risk. In recent years, Sydney Airport has succeeded in
extending maturities by tapping international capital markets. However, the
overall maturity profile remains concentrated in certain buckets, generally at
the shorter end of the spectrum. Management has a proven record of successfully
managing refinancing well in advance. Nonetheless, the tight liquidity in
financial markets brought about by crises situations (such as in GFC), could
push up costs significantly even if access to funding is not completely blocked.
However, reserve accounts, liquidity lines and distribution triggers help
somewhat to reduce the risk.

Leverage is moderately high. In Fitch's rating case, net debt/EBITDA is likely
to be well over the 7x mark until 2016. Management does not intend to amortise
the debt in the short to medium term, preferring equity distributions instead.
Growth capex is also likely to be debt funded. That said, the agency believes
that Sydney Airport has sufficient economic capacity to retire debt given the
length of the concession (expiring in 2048 with a 49-year renewal option).

Infrastructure renewal risk is limited and, hence, assessed as Midrange.
Improvements are required and planned but are broadly volume-driven. There is
some flexibility to defer capex, if required. The 'Necessary New Investment'
(NNI) framework allows for recovery of growth capex through aeronautical
charges. However, all of growth capex is expected to be debt funded. Also, there
is uncertainty with regard to the timing and quantum of investment for
implementing the New Vision post-2016.

Future rating movements will be driven by the extent of deleveraging due to
EBITDA growth, and the mitigation of refinancing risk. Any reduction in traffic
growth resulting from weaker economic growth, particularly in Asia, could
further constrain financial flexibility. Evidence of net debt/EBITDA increasing
beyond 7.5x by 2015 and a cash flow coverage ratio (CFCR) lower than 2.00x could
exert downward rating pressure. On the other hand, steady deleveraging, as
projected by management, coupled with the extension of the debt maturity
profile, could result in a rating upgrade; the deleveraging trend should
demonstrate a positive and sustainable trajectory towards a net debt/EBITDA
level of c.6.50x by 2015. Fitch will also monitor the airport's ability to
achieve a CFCR level of c.2.50x by 2015.

The key rating factor assessments for this issuer are as follows:

Revenue Risk (Volume): Stronger
Revenue Risk (Price): Midrange
Infrastructure Development and Renewal: Midrange
Debt Structure: Midrange
Debt Service: Midrange

For further details on these attribute assessments, please refer to Fitch's
report 'Rating Criteria for Airports', dated 28 November 2011.

SAFC:

USD500m issuance of notes under Rule 144A/Reg S, due 22 February 2021;
CAD225m fixed-rate notes, maturing 6 July 2018;
AUD275m fixed interest MTNs, maturing 6July 2015 & 6 July 2018;
AUD569m notes (wrapped by Ambac Assurance Corporation - Not Rated by Fitch),
various maturities between 2013 and 2030;
AUD659m notes (wrapped by Assured Guaranty Ltd. - Not Rated by Fitch), due 11
October 2027;
AUD2,619m notes (wrapped by MBIA Insurance Corporation - Not Rated by Fitch),
various maturities between 2014 and 2022;
AUD197m revolving bank lines, various maturities between 1 November 2013 and 31
December 2014; and
AUD1,894m bank term debt, various maturities between 31 December 2013 and 31
October 2017.

SCAC:

AUD278m notes (wrapped by MBIA Insurance Corporation - Not Rated by Fitch), due
11 October 2012.

Contacts:

Primary Analyst
Dan Robertson
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1312
Fitch Ratings Limited,
30 North Colonnade,
London E14 5GN

Secondary Analyst
S. Nandakumar
Senior Director
+91 44 434017108

Committee Chairperson
Nicolas Painvin
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 9128

Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +612 8256 0326, Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research, 'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure
and Project Finance', dated 16 August 2011; and 'Rating Criteria for Airports',
dated 28 November 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance
Rating Criteria for Airports

ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK:
here. IN ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian
financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to
provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information
published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients
within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.


     

