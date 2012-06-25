TEXT-Fitch revises Ssydney Airport outlook to stable from positive

June 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sydney Airport Finance Company Pty Limited's (SAFC) and Southern Cross Airports Corporation Pty Limited's (SCAC) senior secured bank debt and bonds at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Positive. The rated debt has been issued under SAFC and SCAC's debt issuance programme and totals c.AUD7.2bn, including un-drawn facilities of c. AUD 1bn. A list of the rated facilities and instruments appears at the end of this commentary. The Outlook revision to Stable from Positive reflects Fitch's view that the pace of deleveraging would be slower than previously expected. This is based on the agency's assessment that Sydney Airport could have difficulty in achieving its medium term passenger growth forecasts, given the harsh global economic environment and particularly reduced economic growth in India and China. In 2010, Fitch commented that: "Maintenance of the Positive Outlook is contingent upon future traffic growth, continued control over operating costs, and the success of management's proactive refinancing plan for debt facilities maturing in 2011 and 2012." Although the airport has successfully managed its refinancing campaigns, traffic growth has been a dampener. Following an impressive rebound in 2010, passenger numbers recorded tepid growth in 2011. In recent months, moderate growth, albeit below expectations, in international passenger numbers, contributing to a major share of revenues, has offset weak domestic volumes. The affirmation of the 'BBB' rating takes into account Sydney Airport's strong asset profile, as seen by its long-term resilience and growth in passenger numbers, notwithstanding recent volatility. Moderately high leverage and exposure to significant refinancing risk, though manageable, limit the rating to the 'BBB' category in terms of Fitch's criteria. Volume risk is a key rating driver, on which Sydney Airport demonstrates a stronger attribute. With a passenger throughput of c.36m, it is Australia's largest airport and principal gateway to the country, with predominantly Origin and Destination traffic (80%) and moderate concentration of carriers. When compared to international peers, Sydney came out relatively unscathed from the global financial crisis (GFC), with traffic actually recording a marginal increase in 2009, as opposed to a decline elsewhere. Unlike some large peer airports in Europe and US, Sydney Airport's pricing is subject to a light-handed regulatory framework whereby the airport negotiates commercial agreements directly with airline customers. Nonetheless, given the generally weak financial profiles of the airline carriers, the ability to maximise revenues by raising passenger charges, particularly when volumes fall or grow less than expected due to economic conditions, is subject to commercial agreements and is judged to be limited and, therefore, the Price Risk attribute is assessed as Midrange. Fitch views Sydney Airport's debt structure as moderately risky: The medium term bullet maturities of the airport's debt, 35% of which needs to be refinanced by 2015, increases refinance risk. In recent years, Sydney Airport has succeeded in extending maturities by tapping international capital markets. However, the overall maturity profile remains concentrated in certain buckets, generally at the shorter end of the spectrum. Management has a proven record of successfully managing refinancing well in advance. Nonetheless, the tight liquidity in financial markets brought about by crises situations (such as in GFC), could push up costs significantly even if access to funding is not completely blocked. However, reserve accounts, liquidity lines and distribution triggers help somewhat to reduce the risk. Leverage is moderately high. In Fitch's rating case, net debt/EBITDA is likely to be well over the 7x mark until 2016. Management does not intend to amortise the debt in the short to medium term, preferring equity distributions instead. Growth capex is also likely to be debt funded. That said, the agency believes that Sydney Airport has sufficient economic capacity to retire debt given the length of the concession (expiring in 2048 with a 49-year renewal option). Infrastructure renewal risk is limited and, hence, assessed as Midrange. Improvements are required and planned but are broadly volume-driven. There is some flexibility to defer capex, if required. The 'Necessary New Investment' (NNI) framework allows for recovery of growth capex through aeronautical charges. However, all of growth capex is expected to be debt funded. Also, there is uncertainty with regard to the timing and quantum of investment for implementing the New Vision post-2016. Future rating movements will be driven by the extent of deleveraging due to EBITDA growth, and the mitigation of refinancing risk. Any reduction in traffic growth resulting from weaker economic growth, particularly in Asia, could further constrain financial flexibility. Evidence of net debt/EBITDA increasing beyond 7.5x by 2015 and a cash flow coverage ratio (CFCR) lower than 2.00x could exert downward rating pressure. On the other hand, steady deleveraging, as projected by management, coupled with the extension of the debt maturity profile, could result in a rating upgrade; the deleveraging trend should demonstrate a positive and sustainable trajectory towards a net debt/EBITDA level of c.6.50x by 2015. Fitch will also monitor the airport's ability to achieve a CFCR level of c.2.50x by 2015. The key rating factor assessments for this issuer are as follows: Revenue Risk (Volume): Stronger Revenue Risk (Price): Midrange Infrastructure Development and Renewal: Midrange Debt Structure: Midrange Debt Service: Midrange For further details on these attribute assessments, please refer to Fitch's report 'Rating Criteria for Airports', dated 28 November 2011. SAFC: USD500m issuance of notes under Rule 144A/Reg S, due 22 February 2021; CAD225m fixed-rate notes, maturing 6 July 2018; AUD275m fixed interest MTNs, maturing 6July 2015 & 6 July 2018; AUD569m notes (wrapped by Ambac Assurance Corporation - Not Rated by Fitch), various maturities between 2013 and 2030; AUD659m notes (wrapped by Assured Guaranty Ltd. - Not Rated by Fitch), due 11 October 2027; AUD2,619m notes (wrapped by MBIA Insurance Corporation - Not Rated by Fitch), various maturities between 2014 and 2022; AUD197m revolving bank lines, various maturities between 1 November 2013 and 31 December 2014; and AUD1,894m bank term debt, various maturities between 31 December 2013 and 31 October 2017. SCAC: AUD278m notes (wrapped by MBIA Insurance Corporation - Not Rated by Fitch), due 11 October 2012. Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +612 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research, 'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance', dated 16 August 2011; and 'Rating Criteria for Airports', dated 28 November 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 