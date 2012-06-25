TEXT-Fitch affirms Lohnbach's German servicer rating at 'CSS2-'

June 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lohnbach Investment Partners GmbH's ('Lohnbach') German Commercial Special Servicer Rating at 'CSS2-'. The rating reflects the efficiencies created by Lohnbach's centralised operational model in the workout process and the solid levels of commercial real estate workout experience within the team. Recovery performance has remained stable despite current difficult market conditions. The workout process also benefits from a streamlined business plan approval process, resulting in timely execution of resolution strategies. The rating further takes into consideration the company's enhanced internal control environment, with no significant findings identified during the most recent internal audit, completed in March 2012. A major restructure of the Senior Management Team during 2011/2012 has seen three out of four senior managers leave the company including the managing director. The loss of experienced Senior Management could have potentially put the continuity of the company strategy and its operations at risk. However, in mitigation to this, Lohnbach was able to fill vacant positions with highly experienced staff. Staff attrition for the company in 2011 was at a less than favourable 27%. Fitch would like to see this reduce during 2012 to ensure stability of asset management staff and retention of experienced people within the business. The rating also reflects Lohnbach's financial condition, with high servicing costs resulting in operational losses for the past three years. In mitigation, the company has increased capital and has confirmed that funding is available from its investors with an increased budget through to 2013 to support the team and to acquire new portfolios. At 31 December 2011, Lohnbach's total servicing portfolio included four NPL transactions comprising 28 loans with a gross book value (GBV) of EUR577m (year-end 2010: 40 loans, EUR 672m). The portfolio is secured primarily by commercial properties including: office (57%), healthcare (12%), residential (11%), retail (9%) and 'other commercial' (11%). Fitch employed its global and German servicer rating criteria in analysing the servicer's operations and financial condition, with the former criteria including a comparison against similar German servicers as part of the review process Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers', dated August 2010, and 'Rating Criteria for European Mortgage Loan Servicers - the German Market Addendum', dated December 2007, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and