TEXT-Fitch affirms Lohnbach's German servicer rating at 'CSS2-'
June 25, 2012 / 3:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Lohnbach's German servicer rating at 'CSS2-'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lohnbach Investment Partners GmbH's
('Lohnbach') German Commercial Special Servicer Rating at 'CSS2-'. 

The rating reflects the efficiencies created by Lohnbach's centralised 
operational model in the workout process and the solid levels of commercial real
estate workout experience within the team. Recovery performance has remained 
stable despite current difficult market conditions. The workout process also 
benefits from a streamlined business plan approval process, resulting in timely 
execution of resolution strategies. The rating further takes into consideration 
the company's enhanced internal control environment, with no significant 
findings identified during the most recent internal audit, completed in March 
2012. 

A major restructure of the Senior Management Team during 2011/2012 has seen 
three out of four senior managers leave the company including the managing 
director. The loss of experienced Senior Management could have potentially put 
the continuity of the company strategy and its operations at risk. However, in 
mitigation to this, Lohnbach was able to fill vacant positions with highly 
experienced staff. Staff attrition for the company in 2011 was at a less than 
favourable 27%. Fitch would like to see this reduce during 2012 to ensure 
stability of asset management staff and retention of experienced people within 
the business.   

The rating also reflects Lohnbach's financial condition, with high servicing 
costs resulting in operational losses for the past three years. In mitigation, 
the company has increased capital and has confirmed that funding is available 
from its investors with an increased budget through to 2013 to support the team 
and to acquire new portfolios.  

At 31 December 2011, Lohnbach's total servicing portfolio included four NPL 
transactions comprising 28 loans with a gross book value (GBV) of EUR577m 
(year-end 2010: 40 loans, EUR 672m). The portfolio is secured primarily by 
commercial properties including: office (57%), healthcare (12%), residential 
(11%), retail (9%) and 'other commercial' (11%). 

Fitch employed its global and German servicer rating criteria in analysing the 
servicer's operations and financial condition, with the former criteria 
including a comparison against similar German servicers as part of the review 
process


Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above 
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable criteria 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers', 
dated August 2010, and 'Rating Criteria for European Mortgage Loan Servicers - 
the German Market Addendum', dated  December 2007, are available on 
www.fitchratings.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
