TEXT-S&P cuts Armored Autogroup rating to 'B-'

June 25 - Overview -- U.S. automotive aftercare manufacturer Armored Autogroup's transition from under the control of Clorox to a stand-alone business has been slow to gain traction. Higher administrative and infrastructure build-out costs, along with higher advertising spending, have weakened profitability and, in our view, will limit margin expansion over the next year. -- We are downgrading the company to 'B-' from 'B'. We are also revising our recovery rating on the company's senior secured debt to '3' from '2', and lowering the issue-level rating on the senior secured debt to 'B-' from 'B+'. We are lowering the issue-level rating on the senior unsecured notes to 'CCC' from 'CCC+' and maintaining our recovering rating on these notes at '6'. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that credit protection measures will remain at or near their current levels over the next 12 months. Rating Action On June 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Danbury, Conn.-based automotive aftercare market provider Armored Autogroup Inc. to 'B-' from 'B'. The rating outlook is stable. In addition, we revised our recovery rating on the company's senior secured credit facilities to '3' from '2'. Consequently, we lowered the issue-level rating on these facilities to 'B-' from 'B+'. We also lowered the issue-level rating on the senior unsecured notes issue to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. The '6' recovery rating on these notes remains unchanged. Rationale The downgrade reflects weaker credit measures and cash flow generation following the company's investment in transitioning to a stand-alone business from a subsidiary of Clorox Co. The company has thin cushions on its leverage and interest coverage covenants on the revolving credit facility, resulting primarily from high administrative expenses to support the stand-alone business as well as increased spending on advertising to invigorate previously neglected brands. Although we do forecast revenues to increase thanks to investments in the business over the last several months, because of step-downs in the credit agreement for the revolving credit facility and the absence of a waiver or amendment on the horizon, we expect the company to operate with thin covenant cushions at least through year-end. We believe the company's financial sponsor, Avista Capital Partners, would consider a capital injection as a cure, if such a measure were needed; however, we do not anticipate this need in the next few quarters. Four out of five directors on the board are appointed by Avista. Our "highly leveraged" financial risk assessment incorporates our view that sponsor-owned Armored Autogroup's credit protection measures will remain weak and in line with our indicative ratios for this descriptor. Our expectations over the next 12 months include the following assumptions: -- We forecast low- to mid-single-digit percentage revenue growth in 2012. We believe the company will witness benefits of new product launches and increased brand support. Further, we believe international expansion (taking into consideration slight industry shrinkage), especially in emerging markets such as Mexico, China, and Brazil, will contribute to revenue growth. In the first quarter of 2012, Armored Autogroup demonstrated revenue growth over 7% from the comparable period last year. -- We expect margin pressures will continue over the next 24 months. -- We forecast a leverage ratio in the mid- to high-7x area in fiscal 2012 and 2013, and a funds from operations (FFO) to total debt ratio in the low-single-digits area. -- Our expectations reflect our assessment of the company's sensitivity to the continued weak economy and potential adverse weather conditions in the U.S., as well as a very aggressive financial policy. -- We anticipate modest operating cash flow generation in 2012, with a certain slowdown in capital expenditures over this period as the company completes building systems and infrastructure to support its stand-alone status. Our "vulnerable" business risk assessment incorporates the company's narrow business focus, vulnerability to commodity price volatility and the economy, and its very limited track record as a stand-alone company. The establishment of a new management team and global strategic direction has driven much of the company's focus since the leveraged buyout. Further, the winding down of trade services agreements from the previous ownership continued through June 2012, thus slowing down the transition to stand-alone status. The company has well-recognized brands such as ArmorAll and STP, which hold No. 1 or No. 3 positions in the appearance and performance automotive aftercare categories, respectively. While offerings in two categories lend the company some product diversity, product offerings in both appearance and performance are significantly exposed to volatility in commodity prices, especially jet fuel, oil, and resin, none of which the company presently hedges. Further, the same economic conditions and consumer discretionary spending and related behavior influence these categories. In recent years, difficult industry conditions have contributed to declines in the broader appearance and performance automotive aftercare categories. The general economy, sales of new and used vehicles, and average age of vehicles have an impact on sales in the niche market in which Armored Autogroup operates. However, the auto aftercare market does benefit from low private-label penetration and customers' brand loyalty and perceptions of quality. Turtlewax and Meguiar's are the company's primary competitors in the appearance segment, and Lucas in the performance segment. Aggressive marketing is commonplace among the largest players. The market benefits slightly as a result of the longer average life of owned automobiles and the consumer shift to do-it-yourself maintenance. However, traffic and driving trends appear to indicate the overall industry is experiencing some shrinkage. Geographic diversity at present is modest, with the mature markets of the U.S. and Canada representing approximately 75% of revenue generation. However, potential growth exists in markets such as Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company could also pursue strategic acquisitions to further its international presence. The company distributes its products through diverse channels, including convenience stores (including gas stations), auto retail, mass retail, dollar stores, and drugstores. Liquidity We assess the company's liquidity as "less than adequate." This is a reflection of the leverage covenant cushion tightening to under 6% in the period ended March 31, 2012. Relevant aspects of Armored Autogroup's liquidity, in our view, are as follows: -- We expect tight covenant headroom to remain below 10% in 2012 under the company's revolving credit facility. Two financial covenants apply: maximum total leverage ratio and minimum EBITDA-to-interest coverage ratio. As of March 31, 2012, the company was in compliance with its revolving credit agreement, with tighter EBITDA cushions of approximately 6% on its total leverage covenant. We believe the cushion will only slightly improve (due to increased revenue) as the covenant becomes more restrictive in the third and fourth quarters of 2012 because of step-downs in the credit agreement. However, if EBITDA does not improve we forecast further tightening. -- We believe the company would not be able to absorb high-impact, low-probability stress events. -- We believe sound, long-standing core banking relationships have not yet been fully developed as a stand-alone entity. Key liquidity sources include cash on hand, cash flow generation, and the company's $50 million revolving credit facility due in 2015, which is currently undrawn. As of March 31, 2011, the company had approximately $6 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet and full availability on its $50 million revolver. The company does not have meaningful debt maturities until 2016. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please refer to the recovery report on Armored Autogroup to be published shortly following this report, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The rating outlook is stable. This is based on our expectation that Armored Autogroup's credit protection measures will slightly improve but remain weak given the company's limited cash flow generation, high debt load, and ongoing EBITDA margin pressures. We could lower the rating if the covenant cushion and operating performance do not improve through the end of 2012. This could occur in the face of intense competition, unexpected additional marketing and administrative expenses, or increases to commodity costs. Other considerations could include loss of key customers or a more aggressive financial policy. Although less likely within the next year, we would consider raising the rating if sales growth exceeds our expectations and EBITDA margins strengthen from improved efficiency, leading to stronger cash flow generation and credit measures, such that adjusted leverage approaches the 5.5x area. For this to occur, we estimate EBITDA margins would need to improve approximately 750 basis points, coupled with a low-double-digit percentage increase in sales or, alternatively, debt levels would need to be reduced by about $170 million at present EBITDA levels. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded To From Armored Autogroup Inc. Corporate credit rating B-/Stable/-- B/Negative/-- Senior secured B- B+ Recovery rating 3 2 Senior unsecured CCC CCC+ Recovery rating 6 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.