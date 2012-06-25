TEXT-Fitch: Anheuser's full control of Modelo makes sense

June 25 - Fitch Ratings believes that achievement of full control of Grupo Modelo by Anheuser Busch InBev NV/SA (ABI, rated 'A/F1' with a Stable Rating Outlook) makes good strategic and economic sense. The move would enhance the value of ABI's existing 50% stake in Grupo Modelo by providing scope for integration into ABI's organization. Thus far, the benefits for ABI have been limited to a stream of dividends. Grupo Modelo's operations are focused in the highly profitable, duopolistic market of Mexico, where ABI does not have a presence, and in the U.S. While ABI is the leading beer company in the U.S., Modelo is stronger in the imported beer category where ABI has only recently started making meaningful inroads. Modelo's products are distributed in the U.S. by Constellation Brands (rated 'BB+' with a Stable Rating Outlook) via its Crown Imports, LLC joint venture. If the agreement is terminated, Constellation is entitled to eight times one-year EBITDA of its share in Crown Imports. Fitch will evaluate the credit implications for Constellation, should the joint venture be terminated due to a change of control, as the firm could use such payments for debt reduction." . We note that Grupo Modelo's leading market share of 56% in the large Mexican market and its healthy EBITDA margin of close to 30 % characterize it as an attractive acquisition target in the consolidating global beer industry. If ABI chose to finance the potential Modelo transaction with debt, we calculate a $10 billion to $12 billion disbursement would cause its annualized leverage to deteriorate (on a lease adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR basis) by no more than 0.3x-0.5x against our expectation that this metric would reach approximately 2.0x for 2012. That said, this metric has the potential to decline towards 2.0x in the second full year of the transaction, although it would in the first year marginally exceed the parameters compatible with ABI's current 'A' rating and fully absorb the company's rating headroom. However, this calculation does not include any payments to Constellation Brands for the purpose of terminating Modelo's current distribution agreements in the US. Merger and acquisition risk remains a core feature of the alcoholic beverage sector. This transaction would follow ABI's announcement earlier this year that it had completed the first stage of the acquisition of 50% of Cerverceria Nacional Dominicana for $1.1 billion. (Please see our comment "Fitch: Anheuser Busch InBev's Deleveraging Continues Despite Investment in Dominican Republic," published in April 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com) When we upgraded ABI's rating to 'A' in May 2012, we also took into account M&A risk for ABI and mentioned that the chances of ABI eventually gaining full control of Grupo Modelo or buying back its South Korean business should not be excluded. However, we also noted that adverse credit consequences arising from such events would be limited in terms of integration risk and leverage increase. Still, under such terms ABI's headroom for further M&A activity in 2012-2014 would be constrained. The company's path to deleveraging and its ability to retain its current 'A' rating would be a function of the extent to that ABI and its subsidiary AmBev decide to withhold any increases in dividend payments or resumption of share buyback activities, as well as the scope for limiting major increases in capex. We note that we do not have information to indicate that this transaction would happen. Should ABI announce a Modelo transaction, our analysis would focus on what particular ABI entity undertakes the acquisition (ABI directly or through the cash rich subsidiary AmBev, or through Anheuser Busch Worldwide, the sub-holding that conducted the acquisition of Anheuser Busch). We would also examine integration plans and what actions ABI would undertake in order to maintain a steady path to deleveraging. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.