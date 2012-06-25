FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P puts European synthetic CDOs on watch after May run
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2012 / 4:16 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P puts European synthetic CDOs on watch after May run

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- We have reviewed the ratings on all European transaction in the 
monthly Global SROC Report.
     -- We have taken various rating actions on 48 synthetic CDO tranches.
     -- All the transactions are European synthetic CDO transactions.
  
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) June 25, 2012--After running its month-end SROC 
(synthetic rated overcollateralization) figures, Standard & Poor's Ratings 
Services today took various credit rating actions on 48 European synthetic 
collateralized debt obligation (CDO) tranches.
  
Specifically, we have: 
     -- Placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on five tranches; 
     -- Placed on CreditWatch positive our ratings on 13 tranches;
     -- Removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on two tranches; and
     -- Affirmed our ratings on 28 tranches.
  
For the full list of rating actions see "European Synthetic CDO CreditWatch 
Actions After Running May 2012 Month-End SROC Figures." 
 
The SROC levels for the ratings placed on CreditWatch negative fell below 100% 
during the May 2012 month-end run. We will publish these SROC figures in the 
SROC report covering May 2012, which is imminent. The Global SROC Report 
provides SROC and other performance metrics on over 800 individual CDO 
tranches. 

For those transactions where our September 2009 criteria (see "Update To 
Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic 
CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009) are not applicable, we have run our 
analysis on the appropriate Evaluator models (versions 2.7 and 4.1).

For the transactions where our September 2009 criteria apply, our analysis has 
been run on Evaluator version 6.0. For transactions run on version 6.0, the 
ratings list includes the top obligor and industry test SROCs at the current 
rating level. The "largest obligor default test" assesses whether a CDO 
tranche has sufficient credit enhancement to withstand specified combinations 
of underlying asset defaults based on the ratings on the assets, with a flat 
recovery of 5%. The "largest industry default test" assesses whether the CDO 
tranche rated 'AAA' to 'AA-' has sufficient credit enhancement to withstand 
the default of all obligors in the transaction's largest industry, with a flat 
recovery of 17%.

In addition, we have affirmed our ratings on the tranches for which credit 
enhancement is, in our opinion, still at a level consistent with their current 
ratings.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 
credit rating report are available at .

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- European Synthetic CDO CreditWatch Actions After Running May 2012 
Month-End SROC Figures, June 25, 2012
     -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012
     -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And 
Assumptions, Feb. 12, 2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- Revised Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO 
Surveillance, Sept. 30, 2010
     -- Revised Methodology For Deriving Recovery Rates For U.S. CMBS Held In 
Global CDO Transactions, June 24, 2010
     -- CDO Spotlight: What Is A Synthetic CDO?, April 30, 2010
     -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow 
And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009
     -- CDO Spotlight: Counterparty Risk In Structured Finance Transactions, 
March 7, 2005

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.