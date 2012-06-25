FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch keeps AyT FTPYME II FTA on watch negative
June 25, 2012 / 4:25 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch keeps AyT FTPYME II FTA on watch negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 - Fitch Ratings has maintained the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on
AyT FTPYME II, F.T.A.'s senior notes and upgraded the junior notes as follows:

EUR10.1m Class F2 (ISIN ES0312363015): 'AA-sf'; maintained on RWN

EUR40.2m Class T2 (ISIN ES0312363023): 'AA-sf'; maintained on RWN

EUR34.0m Class F3 (ISIN ES0312363031): Upgraded to 'BB+sf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook 
Stable

Following the downgrade of Banco Santander S.A. to
'BBB+'/Negative/'F2', the entity is no longer deemed eligible to perform the
role of the account bank without implementing remedial actions. As the downgrade
occurred on 11 June 2012, the entity is still within its remedial period defined
by the transaction documentation.Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions

