#Market News
June 25, 2012 / 4:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates Agence Petroliere 'AA'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Agence Petroliere (APETRA) a Long-term
local and foreign currency rating of 'AA' and a Short-term foreign currency
rating of 'F1+'. The Outlook is Negative.
    
The ratings are aligned with those of Belgium ('AA'/Negative/'F1+') due to 
APETRA's strategic importance for Belgium. By virtue of its status as a limited 
liability company, APETRA is not subject to bankruptcy or liquidation 
proceedings. The ratings take into account the strategic value of the company 
for Belgium because of its public service role. The Negative Outlook reflects 
that assigned to the Belgian sovereign as Fitch considers credit worthiness is 
aligned with that of Belgium.

A downgrade could follow a downgrade of the sovereign, an adverse change in the 
legal framework, which Fitch considers unlikely at present, and a weakening of 
support expected from the state. 

The European directive requires each member state to hold strategic oil stocks 
to cope with the risks of supply disruptions. APETRA is the exclusive manager of
this obligation for Belgium and at end-2012, will hold 4.3 million tons of 
strategic oil stocks. Fitch estimates that the monopoly position of APETRA will 
not be changed in the medium term.

As a company with a public service role, APETRA is subject to state control. The
chairman of the board of directors, which determines APETRA's policy and 
monitors its operations, is appointed by the Minister of Energy. The 
commissioner of the government ensures the law is upheld and administers 
APETRA's statutes and management contract for the state.

APETRA does not enjoy formal state support. However, Fitch estimates that if 
necessary, government intervention would be rapid because of APETRA's strategic 
role and the tight monitoring by the state of its finances.

Even though APETRA does not aim to make profits, it recorded a net profit of 
EUR122.1m in 2011. In accordance with its status, this is incorporated into 
reserves. Fitch estimates that net profit should stabilise at around EUR70m in 
the medium term, given that the financial profit is mainly provided by the levy 
it receives for its public service role (98% of operating expenditure). 

At end-2011, debt reached EUR920m and represented 7.2 years of cash generated. 
APETRA aims to diversify its funding, notably through a bond issue. In the 
medium term, Fitch estimates that APETRA will face refinancing risk (EUR300m in 
2013 and again in 2021 and EUR250m in 2016) because it is financed by loans with
a short maturity profile.


Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 15 August 2011, and 
"Ratings of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States" dated 5 March 
2012, are available on www.fitchratings.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
