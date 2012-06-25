FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit RSS
June 25, 2012 / 4:52 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Sogaz ratings

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
     -- Russian insurer Sogaz continues to benefit from strong ties with 
Gazprom, the world's largest natural gas company, which enhances Sogaz's 
competitive position and operating performance.
     -- We now factor in support from Gazprom into Sogaz's stand-alone credit 
profile, which results in it being at the same level as the long-term rating.
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB-' and 'ruAA+' ratings on Sogaz. 
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Sogaz will continue 
to benefit from its strong ties with Gazprom and its good operating 
performance, good level of capital adequacy, and at least marginal quality of 
investment portfolio. 
 
Rating Action
On June 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long-term 
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Russian insurer OJSC 
Sogaz at 'BBB-'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, the Russia national 
scale rating was affirmed at 'ruAA+'. 

Rationale
The affirmation reflects what we see as a balance between OJSC Sogaz's good 
competitive position, good capitalization, and good operating performance, 
against relatively high credit risk in Sogaz's investment portfolio and the 
high industry risk associated with operating in the Russian insurance market.

The rating benefits from strong ties with OAO Gazprom (Gazprom; 
BBB/Stable/A-2), the world's largest natural gas company, which enhance 
Sogaz's competitive position and operating performance. 

Previously, we included a one-notch uplift to Sogaz's stand-alone credit 
profile (SACP) to reflect its strong ties with Gazprom, because we believed 
that the stand-alone credit profile did not fully reflect the benefits Sogaz 
could receive from the Gazprom group. However, in a change to our analytical 
approach, we now factor support from Gazprom into our assessment of Sogaz's 
SACP. Therefore, the SACP is now at the same level as the long-term 
counterparty credit rating on Sogaz. We believe that Gazprom enhances Sogaz's 
competitive position and operating performance.

Although Gazprom is a government-related entity (GRE) as defined by our 
criteria, we do not consider Sogaz to be a GRE, because it does not provide an 
essential public service that could not be readily undertaken by another 
entity; does not play a central role in meeting key economic, social or 
political objectives of the government; is not directly owned by the 
government; and is unlikely to be supported by the government directly. 

Despite the fact that Sogaz is currently 51% owned by BANK ROSSIYA 
(B+/Stable/B; Russia national scale 'ruA'), we believe that Gazprom has 
significant influence over Sogaz via its representation on the board of 
directors. We also believe that  the lower ratings on BANK ROSSIYA do not have 
an influence on the ratings on Sogaz. 

With gross premium written of Russian ruble (RUB) 60.2 billion (about $2 
billion) in 2011 and RUB51.2 billion in 2010, the Sogaz group ranks second 
among Russian insurers. Its product range includes primarily property and 
engineering businesses (48% in 2011) and voluntary medical insurance (29%). It 
specializes in large-scale industrial, energy, and commercial risk and medical 
insurance. We expect Sogaz's portfolio structure to gradually include more 
retail business. 

Sogaz displays strong competitive characteristics that are constrained by the 
high industry risk in Russia. A strong franchise and its experience in 
corporate lines and personal voluntary medical insurance support Sogaz's 
competitive position. We note that Sogaz's portfolio has concentration on 
Gazprom risks, although this reduced gradually to about 37% in 2011 from more 
than 50% in 2007-2008, mainly through the acquisition of new corporate 
business. 

Sogaz's overall market share was about 8.8% in 2011, with strong positions 
(12.3% market share) in personal lines (including voluntary medical insurance 
where Sogaz is a market leader) and about 9.4% each in the property and 
liability lines. We expect Gazprom business to remain the centerpiece of 
Sogaz's portfolio, while its market share in separate lines will likely 
gradually improve. In 2012-2013 we expect that Sogaz will maintain and improve 
its competitive position by increasing its premium income by about 10%-15% 
year on year.

Sogaz significantly improved its underwriting performance in 2011, thanks to 
premium rate increases and supported by a favorable claims environment. Sogaz 
consequently delivered a net combined ratio of 91.54% compared with 100.2% in 
2010, which is in line with the strong average net combined ratio of slightly 
less than 90% for 2007-2010, better than its peers in Russia and the rest of 
the CIS. Under our base-case expectations, we believe Sogaz can sustain this 
combined ratio in the absence of major loss events. For 2012, we expect a net 
combined ratio between 95%-98% and return on revenues in excess of 12%.

We think that Sogaz's capitalization in 2011 was similar to the level of 2010. 
It was largely supported by an adequate operating performance with RUB7 
billion profit for the year. Further improvements will depend on Sogaz's 
policy toward noncore acquisitions, which we continue to view negatively. In 
January 2012, Sogaz increased its stake in Schwarzmeer und Ostsee 
Versicherungs-AG SOVAG (SOVAG; NR) to 50.9% and therefore SOVAG will be 
consolidated into Sogaz's financials for the period ending Dec. 31, 2012. We 
think that the overall effect on Sogaz's capitalization will be neutral. For 
2012, we expect Sogaz's capital adequacy ratio, as measured by our capital 
model, to stabilize at a good level. 

We consider Sogaz's investment quality to be marginal. It is characterized by 
exposure to credit risk, persistent counterparty concentrations, and somewhat 
declining exposure to market risk through equity investments. 

Sogaz invests mostly in instruments with fixed returns, in particular bank 
deposits and current accounts (57%), Russian ruble-denominated bonds (27%), 
equities (8%), and real estate (8% of investments on Dec. 31, 2011). We see as 
positive that, over the first quarter of 2012, Sogaz disposed of about RUB1.2 
billion of shares (about 2% from the investment portfolio) and reallocated 
them in fixed-income instruments. We do not expect any material changes in 
Sogaz's investment portfolio.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Sogaz will continue to 
benefit from its strong ties with Gazprom and its good operating performance, 
good level of capital adequacy, and at least marginal quality of investment 
portfolio. 

A positive rating action is remote, unless the company significantly changes 
its investment profile, including limiting investments to unconsolidated 
subsidiaries. 

Conversely, any significant and sustained deterioration in earnings, 
capitalization, or the quality of the company's investment portfolio could 
lead to a negative rating action. Negative rating actions could also follow if 
we recognize a diminution of Gazprom support. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 
9, 2010
     -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital 
Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
     -- Understanding National Rating Scales, April 14, 2005
     -- Counterparty Credit Ratings And The Credit Framework, April 14, 2004


Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

OJSC Sogaz
Counterparty Credit Rating                 BBB-/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating                  BBB-/Stable/--
Russia National Scale Rating               ruAA+

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
