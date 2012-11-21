TEXT - S&P cuts RadioShack rating to 'CCC+'

Overview -- In our view, U.S. consumer electronic goods and services retailer RadioShack's continued poor operating and financial performance trends will continue over the near term because of fierce competition and a mix shift toward lower-margin mobility products. -- We believe that it will be very difficult for the company to improve its performance and gross margin in the next year, given the changing industry dynamics, mobility accounting for more than 50% of sales, the lack of a permanent CEO (with a comprehensive strategy for the company) and chief merchandising officer . -- We are lowering our corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on the company to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. -- The outlook is negative, reflecting our view that if there is deterioration in the company's liquidity position, we would consider lowering the rating. Rating Action On Nov. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Fort Worth, Texas-based RadioShack Corp. to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The outlook is negative. The recovery rating on the senior unsecured debt remains '4', indicating our expectations for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The downgrade of RadioShack reflects our view that it will be very difficult for the company to improve its gross margin in the fourth quarter of this year, given the highly promotional nature of year-end holiday retailing in the wireless and consumer electronic categories. It is our belief that all segments of the company's business will remain under margin pressure for 2012 and into 2013. Rationale The ratings on RadioShack reflect Standard & Poor's assessment that the company's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged." This reflects, in our view, weaker credit metrics with debt leverage in the 12x area and modest cash flow generation, but "adequate" liquidity in the near term. We characterize the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable," because of the short product cycles, the secular change in the products offered, the fiercely competitive nature of the retail consumer mobility industry and its much lower margins, and the company's vulnerability to weak consumer spending because of limited discretionary income. Given that the third quarter's operating performance was poorer than our expectations, we do not expect any improvement in operating results for the rest of the year. We base this view on the secular changes in consumer electronics and the extremely competitive environment for mobility products, which now accounts for over half of RadioShack's sales. Although the company historically has been very good at adapting to changes in the industry, it is our view that RadioShack will find it extremely challenging to improve margins in the next year, given that mobility is such a large part of its overall results and the mix is so heavily skewed to lower-margin mobility products. We score RadioShack's management and governance as "weak," because of our negative views on the company's strategic positioning and risk management. In our opinion, it will be difficult for the company to execute a successful turnaround strategy until a new CEO and chief merchandising officer are hired. We forecast that credit metrics will remain at or near current levels for the remainder of fiscal 2012 and into 2013, because we expect continued pressure on gross margins. We estimate adjusted total debt to EBITDA in the 12x area, EBITDA interest coverage of about 1.2x, funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the 18% area, and EBITDA margin in the 2% to 3% range. This is based on the following assumptions: -- Flat to modest sales growth in the signature segment, but we believe sales could remain down in the wireless category (low-single digits) as well as in the company's other segments; -- Gross margins of about 36%; -- Capital expenditures of between $50 million to $60 million in the next two years; -- The refinancing of at least $175 million of the convertible notes due 2013 and the repayment of the remainder with cash balances; and -- Cash flow from operations of about $40 million. Although the company launched Verizon's mobility products in its stores almost a year ago, it is our belief that Verizon products still have not gained the traction that the company and Verizon had expected and it will be a long-term endeavor, given the competitive landscape in this category. We believe that this leaves the company heavily dependent on sales of Sprint Nextel Corp. and AT&T Inc. mobility products. Liquidity We believe RadioShack's liquidity is "adequate" to meet its needs over the next 12 months. Our view of the company's liquidity is based in part on our expectation that the company will maintain its sizable cash balances, although this could become increasing more difficult over the next year if the company does not begin to stabilize its margins. Furthermore, we expect the company to refinance about $175 million of its $375 million convertible note issue due Aug. 1, 2013, and repay the remainder with its cash balances. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, and availability under its $450 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2016) will exceed uses by 1.2x or more. Furthermore, we estimate that there will be no significant shortfalls in the second year. -- We also expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15% and even if debt were to increase by 15%. -- We believe that the company will maintain sufficient availability under its revolver, even though availability was reduced by $56.3 million because it did not meet its 1-to-1 fixed-charge ratio for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012. -- In our assessment, the company has generally sound relationships with the banks, given its recent completed refinancing and fairly prudent financial risk management. We estimate that RadioShack had a cash balance of about $518 million and about $394 million of availability under its $450 million revolving credit facility as of Sept. 30, 2012. We expect RadioShack's cash balances and availability under its revolving bank facility to be sufficient for its capital spending and working capital needs. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on RadioShack, to be published as soon as possible following this report, on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our negative outlook on RadioShack reflects our expectation that the company's operating trends will remain at their new lower level. We expect flat to modest sales growth in the signature segment as well as mixed sales performance in the company's other segments for the remainder of 2012, given weak industry dynamics. We are not estimating any meaningful improvement in margins or credit metrics in the near term. We would consider a downgrade if the company's liquidity position were to deteriorate such that the company no longer maintains sizeable cash balances and availability begins to decline under its revolving credit facility. Although unlikely, we could consider a stable outlook if we begin to see stabilization in sales results in the company's signature segment, solid results in RadioShack's mobility platform, and stable credit metrics. For this to occur, we would have to see gross margin improvement of at least 100 basis points or more and revenue growth in the low- to mid-single digits or more, or some combination of higher gross margin and sales growth. We would also consider an upgrade if the company reduced its debt such that total debt to EBITDA remained at less than 9x, other credit metrics improved, and operating performance stabilized. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded; Recovery Rating Unchanged To From RadioShack Corp. Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Negative/-- B-/Negative/-- Senior Unsecured CCC+ B- Recovery Rating 4 4 Temporary contact numbers: Jayne M. Ross (973-735-3761); Chuck Pinson-Rose (917-280-6289). Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Jayne M Ross, New York (1) 212-438-7857; jayne_ross@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Charles Pinson-Rose, New York (1) 212-438-4944; charles_pinson-rose@standardandpoors.com No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model, software, or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof (Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees, or agents (collectively S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages. Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives. To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage alleged to have been suffered on account thereof. S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic information received in connection with each analytical process. S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com (subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned. No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services, 55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to: research_request@standardandpoors.com. Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All rights reserved. In addition to CreditWire, Standard & Poor's also offers RatingsDirect, the online source for real-time, objective credit ratings and research; and RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable digital feed of credit information. If you are interested in becoming a subscriber and would like more information on Standard & Poor's real-time information products and services, please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500; LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176; MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280; PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758 EOTMARKER [log off] [home page] © Reuters Limited 2012 - Server v10.3.0 (build 1) << back Transmission history : 1 alert filed Time USN User Headline 21/11/2012 WNA9 WE S&P DOWNGRADES RADIOSHACK TO 'CCC+' 15:41:11 31 SCRIP FROM 'B-'; OTLK NEG Overview -- In our view, U.S. consumer electronic goods and services retailer RadioShack's continued poor operating and financial performance trends will continue over the near term because of fierce competition and a mix shift toward lower-margin mobility products. -- We believe that it will be very difficult for the company to improve its performance and gross margin in the next year, given the changing industry dynamics, mobility accounting for more than 50% of sales, the lack of a permanent CEO (with a comprehensive strategy for the company) and chief merchandising officer . -- We are lowering our corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on the company to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. -- The outlook is negative, reflecting our view that if there is deterioration in the company's liquidity position, we would consider lowering the rating. Rating Action On Nov. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Fort Worth, Texas-based RadioShack Corp. to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The outlook is negative. The recovery rating on the senior unsecured debt remains '4', indicating our expectations for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The downgrade of RadioShack reflects our view that it will be very difficult for the company to improve its gross margin in the fourth quarter of this year, given the highly promotional nature of year-end holiday retailing in the wireless and consumer electronic categories. It is our belief that all segments of the company's business will remain under margin pressure for 2012 and into 2013. Rationale The ratings on RadioShack reflect Standard & Poor's assessment that the company's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged." This reflects, in our view, weaker credit metrics with debt leverage in the 12x area and modest cash flow generation, but "adequate" liquidity in the near term. We characterize the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable," because of the short product cycles, the secular change in the products offered, the fiercely competitive nature of the retail consumer mobility industry and its much lower margins, and the company's vulnerability to weak consumer spending because of limited discretionary income. Given that the third quarter's operating performance was poorer than our expectations, we do not expect any improvement in operating results for the rest of the year. We base this view on the secular changes in consumer electronics and the extremely competitive environment for mobility products, which now accounts for over half of RadioShack's sales. Although the company historically has been very good at adapting to changes in the industry, it is our view that RadioShack will find it extremely challenging to improve margins in the next year, given that mobility is such a large part of its overall results and the mix is so heavily skewed to lower-margin mobility products. We score RadioShack's management and governance as "weak," because of our negative views on the company's strategic positioning and risk management. In our opinion, it will be difficult for the company to execute a successful turnaround strategy until a new CEO and chief merchandising officer are hired. We forecast that credit metrics will remain at or near current levels for the remainder of fiscal 2012 and into 2013, because we expect continued pressure on gross margins. We estimate adjusted total debt to EBITDA in the 12x area, EBITDA interest coverage of about 1.2x, funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the 18% area, and EBITDA margin in the 2% to 3% range. This is based on the following assumptions: -- Flat to modest sales growth in the signature segment, but we believe sales could remain down in the wireless category (low-single digits) as well as in the company's other segments; -- Gross margins of about 36%; -- Capital expenditures of between $50 million to $60 million in the next two years; -- The refinancing of at least $175 million of the convertible notes due 2013 and the repayment of the remainder with cash balances; and -- Cash flow from operations of about $40 million. Although the company launched Verizon's mobility products in its stores almost a year ago, it is our belief that Verizon products still have not gained the traction that the company and Verizon had expected and it will be a long-term endeavor, given the competitive landscape in this category. We believe that this leaves the company heavily dependent on sales of Sprint Nextel Corp. and AT&T Inc. mobility products. Liquidity We believe RadioShack's liquidity is "adequate" to meet its needs over the next 12 months. Our view of the company's liquidity is based in part on our expectation that the company will maintain its sizable cash balances, although this could become increasing more difficult over the next year if the company does not begin to stabilize its margins. Furthermore, we expect the company to refinance about $175 million of its $375 million convertible note issue due Aug. 1, 2013, and repay the remainder with its cash balances. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, and availability under its $450 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2016) will exceed uses by 1.2x or more. Furthermore, we estimate that there will be no significant shortfalls in the second year. -- We also expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15% and even if debt were to increase by 15%. -- We believe that the company will maintain sufficient availability under its revolver, even though availability was reduced by $56.3 million because it did not meet its 1-to-1 fixed-charge ratio for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012. -- In our assessment, the company has generally sound relationships with the banks, given its recent completed refinancing and fairly prudent financial risk management. We estimate that RadioShack had a cash balance of about $518 million and about $394 million of availability under its $450 million revolving credit facility as of Sept. 30, 2012. We expect RadioShack's cash balances and availability under its revolving bank facility to be sufficient for its capital spending and working capital needs. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on RadioShack, to be published as soon as possible following this report, on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our negative outlook on RadioShack reflects our expectation that the company's operating trends will remain at their new lower level. We expect flat to modest sales growth in the signature segment as well as mixed sales performance in the company's other segments for the remainder of 2012, given weak industry dynamics. We are not estimating any meaningful improvement in margins or credit metrics in the near term. We would consider a downgrade if the company's liquidity position were to deteriorate such that the company no longer maintains sizeable cash balances and availability begins to decline under its revolving credit facility. Although unlikely, we could consider a stable outlook if we begin to see stabilization in sales results in the company's signature segment, solid results in RadioShack's mobility platform, and stable credit metrics. For this to occur, we would have to see gross margin improvement of at least 100 basis points or more and revenue growth in the low- to mid-single digits or more, or some combination of higher gross margin and sales growth. We would also consider an upgrade if the company reduced its debt such that total debt to EBITDA remained at less than 9x, other credit metrics improved, and operating performance stabilized. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded; Recovery Rating Unchanged To From RadioShack Corp. Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Negative/-- B-/Negative/-- Senior Unsecured CCC+ B- Recovery Rating 4 4 Temporary contact numbers: Jayne M. Ross (973-735-3761); Chuck Pinson-Rose (917-280-6289). Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Jayne M Ross, New York (1) 212-438-7857; jayne_ross@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Charles Pinson-Rose, New York (1) 212-438-4944; charles_pinson-rose@standardandpoors.com No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model, software, or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof (Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees, or agents (collectively S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages. Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives. To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage alleged to have been suffered on account thereof. S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic information received in connection with each analytical process. S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com (subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned. No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services, 55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to: research_request@standardandpoors.com. Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All rights reserved. In addition to CreditWire, Standard & Poor's also offers RatingsDirect, the online source for real-time, objective credit ratings and research; and RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable digital feed of credit information. If you are interested in becoming a subscriber and would like more information on Standard & Poor's real-time information products and services, please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500; LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176; MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280; PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758 NORMAL RATINGS S&P Downgrades RadioShack To 'CCC+' From 'B-'; Otlk Neg yes