TEXT-Fitch releases U.S. utilities, power & gas peer study
June 25, 2012 / 5:01 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch releases U.S. utilities, power & gas peer study

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Electric and Gas Financial Peer Study -- June 2012

June 25 - Based on observations included in Fitch’s 2012 ‘U.S. Utilities, Power & Gas Financial Peer Study’ interest coverage and leverage ratios for utility parent-companies (UPC) were relatively stable in 2011 compared to 2010. The steady UPC financial performance is supported by the solid financial profile of its utility operating subsidiaries. Conversely, the financial ratios of competitive generating companies (CGC) weakened in 2011 compared to 2010, primarily reflecting ongoing margin pressure due to the extended, low commodity price environment and the roll-off of above-market price hedges. Fitch’s peer study provides comparative financial ratios for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011, of 143 companies categorized as follows: UPCs, integrated electric utility operating companies (IUC), electric and gas utility distribution companies (UDC), and CGCs. The full ‘U.S. Utilities, Power & Gas Financial Peer Study June 2012’ is available at ‘www.fitchratings.com.’ The report includes a summary analysis (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

