TEXT-S&P corrects 8 JPMorgan subordinated debt ratings
November 21, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P corrects 8 JPMorgan subordinated debt ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Nov 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it corrected its
ratings on eight subordinated debt issuances of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by
lowering the ratings to 'A-' from 'A'.

RATINGS LIST

Ratings Corrected 
                                      To           From
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
 Subordinated
  6.15% Notes, Series B due 2037
   CUSIP 46627BDU2                    A-           A
  5.85% Notes, Series B due 2037
   CUSIP 46627BDF5                    A-           A
  5.8% Notes, Series B due 2022
   CUSIP 46627BDC2                    A-           A
  5.95% Notes, Series B due 2037
   CUSIP 46627BDA6                    A-           A
  6.15% Notes, Series B due 2037
   CUSIP 46627BET4                    A-           A
  5.95% Notes, Series B due 2022
   CUSIP 46627BDVO                    A-           A
  6.1% Notes, Series B due 2022
   CUSIP 46627BDW8                    A-           A
  5.85% Notes, Series B due 2022
   CUSIP 46627BES6                    A-           A



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

 (New York Ratings Team)

