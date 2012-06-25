FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch rates Bank of Moscow to 'BBB'
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
June 25, 2012 / 5:16 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates Bank of Moscow to 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    June 25 - Fitch Ratings has today upgraded Bank of Moscow's (BOM)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The Outlook is 
Stable. Simultaneously Fitch has upgraded the bank's Viability Rating (VR) to 
'bb-' from 'f'. The full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this 
comment.

The upgrade of the IDR reflects Fitch' view of the very high probability of 
support from the bank's majority owner state-controlled JSC VTB Bank ('BBB') and
ultimately from the Russian state ('BBB'). Fitch considers the propensity to 
support BOM to be very high as a result of:

--VTB's 95% ownership; 

--VTB's intention to integrate BOM as a core subsidiary servicing some of the 
group's target clients and the already high level of management oversight and 
integration achieved; 

--The large RUB250bn spent by VTB on BOM's acquisition and recapitalization and 
the RUB295bn placed by the Depositary Insurance Agency (DIA) with BOM for 10 
years as part of the rescue package; and 

--The still significant share of City of Moscow funding and retail deposits held
by BOM. 

BOM's status as a major subsidiary according to VTB's bond documentation, 
implying a cross-default for VTB in case of BOM defaulting on its obligations 
also creates a potentially strong incentive for VTB to support BOM, in case of 
need.

At the same time Fitch notes that support is less driven by the value of BOM's 
franchise, as there is significant overlapping of corporate clients with VTB, 
while BOM's retail business is relatively small and mostly concentrated in 
Moscow. Fitch understands the latter is the main reason why VTB plans to 
maintain BOM's brand. However Fitch expects that BOM will ultimately be merged 
with VTB, but this is not currently on the agenda according to VTB's management.


The upgrade of the VR reflects Fitch's view that the RUB152bn gain from the 
fair-value accounting of the 0.5% DIA loan and the further RUB102bn equity 
injection by VTB in December 2011 have allowed VTB to comfortably reserve a 
large majority of the RUB264bn of problematic exposures identified by VTB and 
the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) and still have considerable additional loss 
absorption capacity. The funds received have also enhanced liquidity.

Although BOM has provided only very limited information about the problem 
exposures, Fitch was able to analyze in greater detail those which are not fully
covered by reserves and sees very limited downside risk in respect to these. At 
the same time, material recoveries and reserve releases in Q411 and Q112 suggest
there may be further positive surprises from the fully reserved problem loans, 
although Fitch cannot provide any estimates due to their limited transparency.

The remaining loan book (aside of the abovementioned problem exposures and 
excluding the special government bond purchased with the DIA funds) of RUB345bn 
is of reasonable quality, dominated by financial industrial groups or companies 
with some state backing or city connection. However, one construction related 
exposure for RUB9bn (reserved by only 6%) is of weaker quality and has been 
restructured. Another large RUB8bn exposure to a tube producer (reserved by 1%) 
is also potentially problematic, as the company has asked for restructuring, but
given its strategic importance to the economy it may receive some state support.
Not in the top 20 is a RUB4.5bn exposure to a fruit trading company, which filed
for bankruptcy. The loan was 35% reserved at end-2011, but subsequently the 
reserve was increased to 80%. 

However, Fitch calculates the bank's Basel capital buffer is sufficient to 
write-off all problematic loans and increase provisioning on the normal book up 
to 32% from 9%. Given that Fitch does not consider additional material losses on
the problem loans to be likely, the bank's loss absorption capacity for the 
normal book is even stronger. Against this, Fitch notes that 93% of BOM's 
end-2011 equity consisted of the fair value adjustment on the DIA loan, and this
will only actually be earned on a cash basis over the next 10 years as the bank 
earns margin on this funding.

The regulatory total capital ratio (20.8% at end-May 2012) is also high, albeit 
due to some CBR forbearance, as Russian accounting standards do not allow for a 
one-time recognition of the gain on DIA loan and therefore the bank has been 
allowed to create reserves gradually.

Liquidity is ample with liquid assets net of potential short-term cash outflows 
on wholesale funding sufficient to repay some 45% of customer accounts.

BOM is only modestly profitable on a pre-impairment basis according to IFRS 
accounts due to about 40% of the loan book not generating interest income 
(problem exposures) or accruing zero net margin (the government bond purchased 
with the DIA funds) because these gains have already been recognised to equity. 
Fitch believes profitability should improve gradually as BOM's loan book grows 
and with the help of VTB, which due to its tighter regulatory capitalization 
(11.8% at end-May 2012) has an incentive to book transactions in BOM. Net income
may also be supported by reserve releases, as in 2011.

Fitch expects BOM's stand-alone risk profile to gradually converge with VTB, 
which may result in the equalisation of their VRs in the medium term. Fitch does
not expect any significant negative pressure on the VR, although very rapid 
growth of leverage and still weak profitability could give rise to some downside
risk.

The rating actions on BOM are as follows: 

Long-term foreign currency IDR: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', Outlook Stable 

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'

National Long-term rating: upgraded to 'AAA(rus)' from 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook 
Stable 

Support Rating: affirmed at '2'

Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb-' from 'f' 

Senior unsecured debt: upgraded to 'BBB'/'AAA(rus)' from 'BBB-'/'AA+(rus)'

Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.