TEXT-S&P rates Kronos Inc
June 25, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Kronos Inc

     -- U.S. workforce management company Kronos expanded its first-lien 
credit facility to help fund a dividend to shareholders. The company also 
extended its first- and second-lien credit facilities.
     -- We are assigning a 'B' rating to the extended and incremental 
first-lien bank facilities and a 'CCC+' rating to the extended second-lien 
facility. 
     -- The 'B' corporate credit rating remains unchanged.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will 
reduce debt only modestly over the coming year following the increase.

Rating Action
On June 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Chelmsford, 
Mass.-based Kronos Inc.'s extended and incremental first-lien credit 
facilities its 'B' bank loan rating and a recovery rating of '3'. The '3' 
recovery rating indicates expectations for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of 
principal in the event of payment default.

In addition, we assigned Kronos' extended second-lien credit facilities a 
'CCC+' bank loan rating with a recovery rating of '6'. The '6' recovery rating 
indicates expectations for negligible (0%-10%) recovery of principal in the 
event of payment default.

Our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company remains unchanged. The outlook 
is stable.

Rationale
The rating on Kronos reflects the company's focus on workforce management, a 
niche segment in the $6.4 billion human capital management market, and high 
leverage. Sufficient free cash flow and fairly predictable revenue generation 
partially offset those factors.

With the additional debt financing for the $551 million shareholder 
distribution, leverage rose to 5.9x in December 2011 compared with the 
year-end September 2011 level of 4.6x. Cash on hand funded $202 million of the 
dividend, and the remainder came from the additional credit facility. As of 
March 30, 2012 leverage was 5.9x. We do expect that ongoing predictable 
earnings and strong cash flows will lower this ratio gradually. 

Kronos provides services that automate employee-centric processes to optimize 
labor. The company is a market leader in the workforce management sector. 
However, we view its business risk profile as "weak" under our criteria 
because of its concentrated product offerings compared with larger and better 
capitalized competitors. It sells software licenses and data capture 
terminals, for which it provides professional and subscription services and 
offers ongoing customer support and maintenance. The company has experienced 
modest, albeit steady, revenue and EBITDA growth over the years. We believe it 
benefits from its long-standing customer relationships.

Kronos generates revenues predominantly from its time and labor applications 
and related products and services. The company had about $828 million in 
revenues for the 12 months ended March 30, 2012, up 8.8% from the prior year. 
EBITDA margins have gradually risen to the high-20% area, largely reflecting 
continued sales growth to new and existing customers and a focus on cost 
control. A recurring maintenance and subscription base provides a good level 
of revenue stability. Maintenance and subscriptions represent approximately 
50% of revenues, and the annual retention rate on maintenance contracts is 
more than 90%. Switching costs are high. 

Kronos could pursue additional growth in new market segments in the U.S. and 
abroad (including the overseas operations of existing U.S. customers) and by 
cross-selling workforce and talent management solutions to existing customers 
as well as through acquisitions.  

The company acquired Principal Decision Systems International Inc., which 
develops scheduling software for the public sector, in the fiscal third 
quarter of 2011. Acquisitions in 2012 to date have included SaaShr, a provider 
of a software as a service (SaaS) workforce management solution for small and 
midsized businesses; OptiLink, a provider of acuity-based staffing solutions; 
and U.K.-based SMART Computer Holdings and its Spanish affiliate SMART Human 
Logistics, a provider of workforce management solutions.

Standard & Poor's views Kronos' financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." 
Debt was nearly $1.4 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2012, and 
leverage was 5.9x, including capitalized operating leases. This compares to 
year-end Sept. 30, 2011 debt of slightly over $1.0 billion and leverage of 
4.6x, but is still significantly lower than the nearly 9.0x following the 
company's LBO in June 2007. Most of the leverage improvement resulted from 
growth in EBITDA, and we expect this to be the case again . 

Liquidity
Liquidity is "adequate" for operations. We expect Kronos to continue generate 
solid free operating cash flows of about $100 million annually, as it has done 
historically. Additional liquidity reflects availability under the company's 
revolving credit facility. The company had $40 million of cash as of March 31, 
2012, compared with over $220 million of cash as of Sept. 30, 2011 prior to 
the dividend. The senior secured credit facility does not contain a 
maintenance leverage covenant clause.

Our assessment of Kronos' liquidity incorporates the following factors and 
expectations:
     -- Sources should cover uses by more than 1.2x for the next 12 months; 
     -- Net sources would be positive over the period, even with a 20% decline 
from our EBITDA expectation;
     -- Debt maturities are manageable with minimal maturities until 2014;
     -- Capital expenditures will average less than 2% of revenues; and
     -- No significant acquisitions.

Recovery analysis
Please see the recovery report on Kronos, published on RatingsDirect on Dec. 
14, 2011.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that leverage will gradually 
decline from current levels, reflecting continued EBIDA growth. We could raise 
the rating if the company can lower leverage to no more than 5x on a sustained 
basis. Alternatively, we could lower the rating if a loss of customer 
accounts, competitive margin pressures, or aggressive debt-financed 
shareholder dividends result in leverage rising to more than 7x. 

Ratings List

Kronos Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--

New Ratings

Kronos Inc.
 Senior Secured
  US$476 mil extended 1st-lien term     B 
  loan due 2017           
   Recovery Rating                      3                  
  US$266 mil extended 2nd-lien bank     CCC+ 
  loan due 2018           
   Recovery Rating                      6                  
  US$370 mil incremental term loan      B 
  due 2017                      
   Recovery Rating                      3

