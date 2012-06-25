FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Expro Holdings to 'B-' on debt improvement
June 25, 2012 / 5:46 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P raises Expro Holdings to 'B-' on debt improvement

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.K. oil field services company Expro Holdings U.K. 3 Ltd. (Expro) has 
announced that it repurchased $408 million of its $1.4 billion senior secured 
debt at par using the majority of proceeds from the sale of its Connectors and 
Measurements division.
     -- As a result, we are upgrading our long-term corporate credit rating on 
Expro to 'B-' from 'CCC+'.
     -- The negative outlook reflects our opinion that although liquidity is 
"adequate" over our forecast horizon, earnings growth may not be strong enough 
to maintain covenant headroom in later years.

Rating Action
On June 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term 
corporate credit rating on U.K.-based oil field services company Expro 
Holdings U.K. 3 Ltd. to 'B-' from 'CCC+'. At the same time, we removed the 
ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on 
March 30, 2012. The outlook is negative.

In addition, we assigned:
     -- Our 'BB-' issue rating to the $160 million super senior revolving 
credit facility (RCF) issued for Expro Holdings U.K. 4 Ltd. (not rated). The 
recovery rating on the RCF is '1+', reflecting our expectation of full (100%) 
recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default.
     -- Our 'B' issue rating to Expro's $992 million senior secured term loan 
D. The recovery rating on the loan is '2', reflecting our expectation of 
substantial (70%-90%) recovery in an event of default.
     -- Our 'B' issue rating to the $992 million senior secured notes due 
2016, issued by Expro Finance Luxembourg S.C.A.
     -- Our 'CCC+' issue rating to the $914 million mezzanine loan outstanding 
for Expro Holdings U.K. 4. The recovery rating on the loan is '5', reflecting 
our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in an event of default.

Rationale
The upgrade follows Expro's recent $408 million repurchase at par of its 
senior secured notes due 2016, which the company financed using proceeds from 
the sale of its Connectors and Measurements (C&M) division. The rating action 
also takes into account our view of Expro's improved liquidity, which we 
currently assess as "adequate;" and the company's extended debt maturity 
profile, which supports our view that the likelihood of default over our 
rating horizon of 18-24 months is limited.

However, while the company remained in compliance with its financial covenants 
for the year ended March 31, 2012 (financial 2012), and is likely to remain so 
in financial 2013, we believe covenant headroom may erode in financial 2014 
when the covenants start to tighten sharply under our conservative base-case 
scenario. We understand that management monitors covenant compliance closely 
and that, if necessary, the company has some flexibility to implement 
corrective actions, such as cutting back on capital expenditures (capex) or 
implementing an equity cure if the shareholders deem it appropriate.

Based on Expro's improving order book and stronger industry conditions, we 
anticipate that the company's performance will improve somewhat in financial 
2013, compared with financial 2012. However, we also believe the company's 
heavy capex, working capital outflows, and sizable interest costs associated 
with its still highly leveraged capital structure will absorb this modest 
improvement in earnings. Although we believe that free operating cash flow 
(FOCF) is likely to be negative over the next 12 months, and should be 
financed with the remaining proceeds from the sale of the C&M division, we 
anticipate that the business will only become self-sustaining from a FOCF 
perspective if the growth rate rises to the high teens in later years.

For financial 2013, we project that Expro's Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds 
from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio could remain minimal, and its adjusted 
debt to EBITDA ratio could be in the range of 7.5x (even excluding the 
substantial $3.6 billion shareholder loan). Although still weak for the 
rating, these ratios show an improvement compared with adjusted FFO to debt of 
0.3% and adjusted debt to EBITDA of 9.9x in financial 2012.

We do not factor implicit shareholder support into our ratings on Expro, 
although we recognize that the company's strategy is supported by its owners, 
as illustrated by the $250 million equity injection in financial 2012. 
However, we believe that the terms and extent of any future support are 
relatively uncertain.

Liquidity
We classify Expro's liquidity as "adequate" as defined in our criteria. Under 
our base-case assumption of continued modest underlying growth, we forecast 
that liquidity sources will exceed uses by about 1.4x over the 12 months 
ending March 31, 2013.

We estimate that Expro's liquidity sources in financial 2013 will include:
     -- $630 million of cash proceeds from sale of the C&M business;
     -- $160 million fully available under committed bank facility; 
     -- $14 million of cash balances at the beginning of the year, excluding 
the $30 million that we view as tied to operations; and
     -- FFO, which we forecast at about $15 million.

In the same period, our credit scenario factors in the following liquidity 
needs:
     -- $425 million spent repurchasing its senior secured notes at par;
     -- About $30 million increase in working capital (the amount will 
ultimately depend on price and volume developments in Expro's order book); and
     -- $160 million of estimated capex, although we note that most of this 
amount (about 75%) is not committed until firm contracts are in place.

As of March 31, 2012, the company was in compliance with its maintenance 
covenants under the mezzanine loan and RCF agreements. Under our assumptions, 
we anticipate that the company will remain compliant with its covenants, with 
17% EBITDA headroom under the leverage covenant in financial 2013. However, 
depending on Expro's operational performance, we believe headroom could 
tighten in financial 2014 and will continue monitoring developments in this 
area closely. We view favorably Expro's undemanding debt profile, with the 
first maturity falling due in December 2014 under its currently undrawn RCF.

Recovery analysis
     -- In the event of a default, we believe the company would reorganize.
     -- Our simulated default scenario contemplates a default in 2015, owing 
to weak demand and pricing pressure due to intensified competition.
     -- We assign a '1+' recovery rating to the super senior revolving credit 
facility, a '2' recovery rating to the senior secured term loan D, and a '5' 
to the mezzanine debt.

For our latest recovery report on Expro, see "Expro Holdings U.K. 3 Ltd. 
Recovery Rating Profile," published Nov. 22, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the 
Global Credit Portal.

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our opinion that EBITDA growth may not be 
sufficiently strong to cover the substantial interest burden associated with 
Expro's high leverage, and generate enough operating cash flow to cover the 
substantial capital required for growth. In our view, very strong EBITDA 
growth will be necessary to avoid erosion in covenant headroom in two to three 
years.

We could take a negative rating action if Expro's FOCF failed to improve in 
the next 12-18 months, leading to weaker liquidity and headroom under 
financial covenants falling below 15%. Weakening shareholder support or even 
more aggressive financial policies could also have a negative impact on the 
rating.

We do not foresee an upgrade in the near to medium term, but any ratings 
upside would likely result from a more prudent balance sheet, coupled with 
stabilized and positive FOCF resulting from returns accruing from the 
increased investment in the business.

Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas 
Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009
     -- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008

Ratings List
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Expro Holdings U.K. 3 Ltd.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Negative/--     CCC+/Watch Pos/--
  Senior Secured
   US$1.4 bil (current amt.: US$992     B                  B-/Watch Pos
   mil) bank ln due 12/15/2016          
    Recovery Rating                     2                  2
   US$160 mil fltg rate (RCF) bank ln   BB-                B+/Watch Pos
   due 12/15/2015                       
    Recovery Rating                     1+                 1+
  Subordinated
   Local Currency                       CCC+               CCC/Watch Pos
    Recovery Rating                     5                  5

Expro Finance Luxembourg S.C.A.
  Senior Secured Debt*                  B                  B-/Watch Pos
   Recovery Rating                      2                  2

*Guaranteed by Expro Holdings U.K. 3 Ltd.


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
