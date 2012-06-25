TEXT-S&P raises Expro Holdings to 'B-' on debt improvement

Overview -- U.K. oil field services company Expro Holdings U.K. 3 Ltd. (Expro) has announced that it repurchased $408 million of its $1.4 billion senior secured debt at par using the majority of proceeds from the sale of its Connectors and Measurements division. -- As a result, we are upgrading our long-term corporate credit rating on Expro to 'B-' from 'CCC+'. -- The negative outlook reflects our opinion that although liquidity is "adequate" over our forecast horizon, earnings growth may not be strong enough to maintain covenant headroom in later years. Rating Action On June 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term corporate credit rating on U.K.-based oil field services company Expro Holdings U.K. 3 Ltd. to 'B-' from 'CCC+'. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on March 30, 2012. The outlook is negative. In addition, we assigned: -- Our 'BB-' issue rating to the $160 million super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) issued for Expro Holdings U.K. 4 Ltd. (not rated). The recovery rating on the RCF is '1+', reflecting our expectation of full (100%) recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default. -- Our 'B' issue rating to Expro's $992 million senior secured term loan D. The recovery rating on the loan is '2', reflecting our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in an event of default. -- Our 'B' issue rating to the $992 million senior secured notes due 2016, issued by Expro Finance Luxembourg S.C.A. -- Our 'CCC+' issue rating to the $914 million mezzanine loan outstanding for Expro Holdings U.K. 4. The recovery rating on the loan is '5', reflecting our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in an event of default. Rationale The upgrade follows Expro's recent $408 million repurchase at par of its senior secured notes due 2016, which the company financed using proceeds from the sale of its Connectors and Measurements (C&M) division. The rating action also takes into account our view of Expro's improved liquidity, which we currently assess as "adequate;" and the company's extended debt maturity profile, which supports our view that the likelihood of default over our rating horizon of 18-24 months is limited. However, while the company remained in compliance with its financial covenants for the year ended March 31, 2012 (financial 2012), and is likely to remain so in financial 2013, we believe covenant headroom may erode in financial 2014 when the covenants start to tighten sharply under our conservative base-case scenario. We understand that management monitors covenant compliance closely and that, if necessary, the company has some flexibility to implement corrective actions, such as cutting back on capital expenditures (capex) or implementing an equity cure if the shareholders deem it appropriate. Based on Expro's improving order book and stronger industry conditions, we anticipate that the company's performance will improve somewhat in financial 2013, compared with financial 2012. However, we also believe the company's heavy capex, working capital outflows, and sizable interest costs associated with its still highly leveraged capital structure will absorb this modest improvement in earnings. Although we believe that free operating cash flow (FOCF) is likely to be negative over the next 12 months, and should be financed with the remaining proceeds from the sale of the C&M division, we anticipate that the business will only become self-sustaining from a FOCF perspective if the growth rate rises to the high teens in later years. For financial 2013, we project that Expro's Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio could remain minimal, and its adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio could be in the range of 7.5x (even excluding the substantial $3.6 billion shareholder loan). Although still weak for the rating, these ratios show an improvement compared with adjusted FFO to debt of 0.3% and adjusted debt to EBITDA of 9.9x in financial 2012. We do not factor implicit shareholder support into our ratings on Expro, although we recognize that the company's strategy is supported by its owners, as illustrated by the $250 million equity injection in financial 2012. However, we believe that the terms and extent of any future support are relatively uncertain. Liquidity We classify Expro's liquidity as "adequate" as defined in our criteria. Under our base-case assumption of continued modest underlying growth, we forecast that liquidity sources will exceed uses by about 1.4x over the 12 months ending March 31, 2013. We estimate that Expro's liquidity sources in financial 2013 will include: -- $630 million of cash proceeds from sale of the C&M business; -- $160 million fully available under committed bank facility; -- $14 million of cash balances at the beginning of the year, excluding the $30 million that we view as tied to operations; and -- FFO, which we forecast at about $15 million. In the same period, our credit scenario factors in the following liquidity needs: -- $425 million spent repurchasing its senior secured notes at par; -- About $30 million increase in working capital (the amount will ultimately depend on price and volume developments in Expro's order book); and -- $160 million of estimated capex, although we note that most of this amount (about 75%) is not committed until firm contracts are in place. As of March 31, 2012, the company was in compliance with its maintenance covenants under the mezzanine loan and RCF agreements. Under our assumptions, we anticipate that the company will remain compliant with its covenants, with 17% EBITDA headroom under the leverage covenant in financial 2013. However, depending on Expro's operational performance, we believe headroom could tighten in financial 2014 and will continue monitoring developments in this area closely. We view favorably Expro's undemanding debt profile, with the first maturity falling due in December 2014 under its currently undrawn RCF. Recovery analysis -- In the event of a default, we believe the company would reorganize. -- Our simulated default scenario contemplates a default in 2015, owing to weak demand and pricing pressure due to intensified competition. -- We assign a '1+' recovery rating to the super senior revolving credit facility, a '2' recovery rating to the senior secured term loan D, and a '5' to the mezzanine debt. For our latest recovery report on Expro, see "Expro Holdings U.K. 3 Ltd. Recovery Rating Profile," published Nov. 22, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our opinion that EBITDA growth may not be sufficiently strong to cover the substantial interest burden associated with Expro's high leverage, and generate enough operating cash flow to cover the substantial capital required for growth. In our view, very strong EBITDA growth will be necessary to avoid erosion in covenant headroom in two to three years. We could take a negative rating action if Expro's FOCF failed to improve in the next 12-18 months, leading to weaker liquidity and headroom under financial covenants falling below 15%. Weakening shareholder support or even more aggressive financial policies could also have a negative impact on the rating. We do not foresee an upgrade in the near to medium term, but any ratings upside would likely result from a more prudent balance sheet, coupled with stabilized and positive FOCF resulting from returns accruing from the increased investment in the business. 