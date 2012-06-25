FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P analyzes U.S. debt market's size and structure
#Market News
June 25, 2012 / 5:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P analyzes U.S. debt market's size and structure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 25 - Companies rated investment grade ('BBB-' and higher) account for
the majority of U.S. corporate ratings by dollar amount of outstanding debt,
said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income
Research. In the article, titled "Analyzing The Size And Structure Of The U.S.
Corporate Debt Market," we outline the key findings of our study of the rated
U.S. corporate debt market's size and structure.

Our sample consists of 23,710 U.S. corporate instruments, totaling $6.45 
trillion, as of May 28, 2012. "Standard & Poor's rates approximately $3.85 
trillion, or 59.7%, of the total outstanding debt investment grade," said 
Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. Across 
rating categories, 29% of outstanding debt is rated 'A', followed by 'BBB' 
(22%), 'B' (21%), and 'BB' (16%). Standard & Poor's rates about $439 billion, 
or 6.8%, 'B-' or lower.

"Nonfinancial issuers comprise 71% of the total outstanding debt, 53% of which 
is rated speculative grade," said Ms. Vazza. "Financial issuers comprise the 
remaining 29%, and we rate 90% of that investment grade."

Across sectors, financials (excluding insurance) account for 25.8% of total 
outstanding debt, followed by utilities (8.8%), telecommunications (8.0%), and 
media and entertainment (7.7%).

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

