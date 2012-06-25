FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Sonic Automotive debt 'B+'
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2012 / 5:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Sonic Automotive debt 'B+'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it has assigned its
'B+' issue rating to Sonic Automotive Inc.'s proposed $200 million
senior subordinated debt offering. We assigned this debt a recovery rating of
'5', reflecting our expectation that lenders would receive modest (10%-30%)
recovery of principal in a default. The proposed notes will mature in June 2022.

At the same time, we raised the issue rating on the company's outstanding $210 
million, 9% senior subordinated notes due 2018 to 'B+' from 'B' and revised 
the recovery rating to '5' from '6'. The rating revision results from our 
expectation that the company will redeem its convertible senior notes due 2029 
with proceeds from the offering, thereby increasing likely recovery for the 
subordinated lenders. We will withdraw the rating on the convertible senior 
notes following their redemption. 

The debt issuance does not affect the corporate credit rating on the auto 
retailer, although we expect cash interest and leverage to increase slightly. 

Sonic will use proceeds of the proposed debt issuance, in part, to repay the 
$135 million cash portion of its 5% convertible senior notes due 2029 and to 
fund share repurchases for the variable portion above par. The proceeds of the 
offering will be deposited into an escrow accounts until the acceptance for 
exchange of at least $80 million principal amount of the convertible notes. 

Our long-term rating outlook on Charlotte, N.C.-based Sonic is stable, 
reflecting our assumption that Sonic's improved performance through operating 
efficiencies, in combination with its diverse revenue stream and brand mix, 
will enable the company to generate discretionary free cash flow (i.e., after 
dividends). We assume Sonic will be able to grow EBITDA in the year ahead, 
even if the U.S. economy remains lackluster. We assume Sonic will pursue a 
financial policy that will balance business expansion and shareholder returns 
against the need to achieve and maintain leverage of 4.5x or better for the 
'BB-' rating. 

For further information, please see the summary analysis dated May 4, 2012, 
and the recovery report to be published on RatingsDirect following this 
release.

RATINGS LIST
Sonic Automotive Inc.
 Corporate credit rating            BB-/Stable/--
 Senior unsecured                   B+
   Recovery rating                  5

Rating raised; Recovery ratings revised
                                    To          From
Sonic Automotive Inc.
 Senior subordinated 
  $210 mil. notes due 2018          B+          B
   Recovery rating                  5           6

New ratings
Sonic Automotive Inc.
 Senior subordinated
  $200 mil. notes due 2022          B+
   Recovery rating                  5


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.