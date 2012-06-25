TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows

June 25 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread tightened by 8 basis points (bps) to 216 bps Friday, and the speculative-grade composite spread tightened by 7 bps to 685 bps. By rating, the 'AA' and 'A' spreads tightened by 9 bps each to 144 bps and 185 bps, respectively, and 'BBB' tightened by 8 bps to 264 bps. The 'BB' spread tightened by 6 bps to 484 bps, 'B' tightened by 6 bps to 723 bps, and 'CCC' tightened by 10 bps to 1,103 bps. By industry, industrials and utilities contracted by 9 bps each to 311 bps and 219 bps, respectively. Financial institutions and telecommunications contracted by 8 bps each to 307 bps and 340 bps, respectively, and banks contracted by 7 bps to 335 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 208 bps and below its five-year moving average of 243 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving average of 676 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 737 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.