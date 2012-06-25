FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows
June 25, 2012 / 6:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 25 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread tightened by 8
basis points (bps) to 216 bps Friday, and the speculative-grade composite spread
tightened by 7 bps to 685 bps. By rating, the 'AA' and 'A' spreads tightened by
9 bps each to 144 bps and 185 bps, respectively, and 'BBB' tightened by 8 bps to
264 bps. The 'BB' spread tightened by 6 bps to 484 bps, 'B' tightened by 6 bps
to 723 bps, and 'CCC' tightened by 10 bps to 1,103 bps.

By industry, industrials and utilities contracted by 9 bps each to 311 bps and 
219 bps, respectively. Financial institutions and telecommunications 
contracted by 8 bps each to 307 bps and 340 bps, respectively, and banks 
contracted by 7 bps to 335 bps. 

The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year 
moving average of 208 bps and below its five-year moving average of 243 bps. 
The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving 
average of 676 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 737 bps. We 
expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.

Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.

