TEXT-S&P rates Halcon Resources

Overview -- Independent U.S. oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company Halcon Resources Corp. (Halcon) plans to issue $500 million of senior unsecured notes. -- We are assigning our 'B-' corporate credit rating to the company. -- We are assigning a 'CCC+' issue rating and '5' recovery rating to Halcon's proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2020. -- The outlook is positive because we could raise the ratings if the company achieves its production and reserve growth goals as well as its operating expense reduction targets. Rating Action On June 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' corporate credit rating to Houston, Texas-based Halcon Resources Corp. The outlook is positive. At the same time, we assigned a 'CCC+' issue rating to Halcon's proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2020. We assigned a '5' recovery rating to the notes, indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The ratings on Halcon reflect its small reserve and production base, very aggressive capital spending plans that will require significant external sources to fund, high current cost structure and limited reserve replacement history. The ratings also reflect the volatility and capital intensive nature of the oil and gas industry. These weaknesses are adequately offset at the rating level by an oil-weighted reserve profile, a well-regarded management team, and extensive acreage holdings in multiple onshore liquids-rich U.S. basins. Standard & Poor's characterizes Halcon's business risk as "vulnerable", its financial risk as "highly-leveraged" and its liquidity as "less than adequate". Halcon plans to buy GeoResources Inc. for approximately $1 billion and East Texas properties for approximately $500 million. The company intends to use the proceeds from the note issuance to fund a portion of the GeoResources purchase price. If the acquisition does not close by Dec. 31, 2012, the notes will be repaid. Pro forma for the acquisitions, Halcon will have approximately 73 million barrels of oil equivalent (MBoe) of proved reserves and daily production of approximately 14,550 barrels of oil equivalent (Boe), which is comparable with similarly rated peers. Oil and natural gas liquids account for 74% of reserves and 55% are categorized as proved-developed, which we view as relatively favorable characteristics. Halcon and GeoResources' combined historical operating costs are high at $21 per boe (lease operating expense and production tax) in the first quarter of 2012, reflecting the mature nature of a substantial portion of their producing assets, which require artificial lift to produce. We expect costs to improve as Halcon adds new production and that its historically poor reserve replacement record will improve as the company develops its extensive acreage holdings. Halcon will derive about half of its pro forma production from major liquids-rich resource plays that offer attractive growth prospects: Bakken Shale in Montana and North Dakota, Austin Chalk and Woodbine formation in Texas. Properties in the Eagle Ford Shale will be divested following the GeoResources acquisition to comply with management's non-competition agreement. The remaining half of Halcon's pro forma production comes from conventional assets located mainly in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma. We expect the company to focus on optimizing production and reducing costs at these relatively mature properties. Halcon also holds leases for more than 700,000 net acres in more prospective areas including the Wilcox, Mississippi Lime and Utica Shale formations as well as areas where it has existing proved reserves and production. Concerns about the level and source of capital required to develop this enviable collection of properties are reflected in the ratings on Halcon. The company's management, including CEO Floyd C. Wilson, has an impressive record of building E&P companies, which we regard as a positive for attracting capital and talented personnel. The financial risk profile is viewed as highly leveraged, driven primarily by Halcon's ambitious capital spending plans relative to its projected liquidity. We estimate that the company will need $700 million of external funding (inclusive of borrowings under its credit facility) in 2012 in order to fund its $1.1 billion investment budget. At our price deck, (which for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is $85 in 2012, $80 in 2013, and $70 in 2014 and thereafter and for natural gas is $2.00 in 2012, $2.75 in 2013, and $3.50 in 2014 and thereafter), we think Halcon will generate modest funds from operations (FFO) in 2012. Cash flow will likely benefit from increased production and cost reduction in 2013, but we expect capital spending to exceed internally generated cash flow again by a wide margin. Halcon currently has no borrowings under its $500 million credit facility with a $225 million borrowing base. Standard & Poor's expects that the borrowing base will be raised significantly to reflect the higher reserve value following the close of the GeoResources and East Texas acquisitions. However, we expect planned 2012 funding needs to exceed the revised borrowing base. Halcon's pro forma debt leverage following the GeoResources and East Texas acquisition will be approximately 4.4x debt to EBITDA, which we view as moderate for the rating. We annualize expected pro forma EBITDA of approximately $54 million for the third quarter of 2012 for this calculation, and make the standard adjustments to debt. Halcon plans to hedge a significant portion of its expected production, providing a measure of cash flow protection. Liquidity We characterize Halcon's liquidity as less than adequate. Our assessment incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We project that 2012 FFO will approximate $100 million; -- We expect the company's current $225 million borrowing base to increase significantly following the acquisition of GeoResources and East Texas assets, and that the credit facility will be undrawn at the close of the acquisitions. -- The company's pro forma capital budget for the year is $1.1 billion; -- We project that Halcon will need approximately $700 million of external capital to fund its 2012 spending plans, which will likely exceed the borrowing base. We also expect 2013 capital spending to exceed internally generated cash flow by a wide margin. -- We expect the company to use asset sales, debt or equity issuance or some combination to fund its capital needs while maintaining liquidity. However, the execution risk associated with this assumption is a significant factor in the rating. -- We view management's strong track record of building E&P companies as favorable for Halcon's ability to attract funding. Recovery analysis For the full recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Halcon to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report. Outlook The positive outlook reflects the potential that we could raise ratings if Halcon achieves ambitious cost reduction and production growth targets while maintaining projected leverage under 5x debt to EBITDA and improving liquidity. Meeting financial goals while funding an aggressive capital spending program require that Halcon obtain significant external funding. We could change the outlook to stable if these sources do not materialize or if the company cost reduction and production growth progress fall short of expectations. Ratings List New Ratings; Outlook Positive Halcon Resources Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Positive/-- Senior Unsecured US$500 mil sr unsecd nts due 2020 CCC+ Recovery Rating 5