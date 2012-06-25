TEXT-S&P comments on Interval Leisure Group

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 25 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ‘BB+’ corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Miami-based Interval Leisure Group Inc. are not currently affected by the company’s announcement that it has entered into an amended and restated $500 million revolving credit facility, which replaced its previous $50 million revolving credit facility (undrawn at March 31, 2012) and $150 million term loan ($51 million at March 31, 2012) due July 2013. The new credit facility will mature June 2017. Proceeds from the new credit facility are available for general corporate purposes, including working capital, capital expenditures, and acquisitions. In addition, proceeds are available for the redemption of the company’s $300 million 9.5% senior notes, due August 2016 and callable Sept. 1, 2012 at par. Our issue-level rating on the notes remains unchanged, as we expect the company to call the notes in September 2012. However, if the notes are not called, we would lower our issue-level rating on the notes to ‘BB-’ from ‘BB+’ and revise the recovery rating to ‘6’ from ‘4’, indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of default. This rating action would reflect the substantial increase in the amount of senior secured debt ahead of the notes. Our ‘BB+’ corporate credit rating continues to factor in our expectation that Interval will use free operating cash flow (FOCF) broadly for modest-sized acquisitions, share repurchases, dividends, and debt repayment. While the additional debt capacity under the new revolver may also be used for these purposes, we expect Interval to maintain a cushion relative to our maximum 3.5x leverage threshold at the ‘BB+’ rating. This threshold reflects our assessment of Interval’s business risk profile as “satisfactory,” according to our criteria. Based on our current performance expectations, which incorporate high-single-digit percentage area revenue growth and low-single-digit percentage area EBITDA growth in 2012, we believe the company will generate meaningful levels of FOCF in future periods. We could revise our rating outlook to negative if management pursues more aggressive shareholder-friendly initiatives that would result in total debt to EBITDA higher than 3.5x or FFO to total debt less than 20%. The absence of a long-term leverage policy by management results in some uncertainty regarding the company’s future plans for the balance sheet and limits our consideration for a higher rating. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)