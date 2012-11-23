TEXT-Fitch affirms ATLANTICLUX IFS rating at 'BBB'

Nov 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Luxemburg-based ATLANTICLUX Lebensversicherung S.A.'s (ATL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB', Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and Value of Business In-Force (VIF)-linked notes at 'BBB-'. The Outlooks on the IDR and IFS rating is Stable. The affirmation reflects the life insurer's low investment risk, its strong capital position and its strong performance in 2012 so far. These positive rating factors are partly offset by ATL's dependency on unit-linked products and its relatively small size. ATL's VIF-linked notes' rating is linked directly to the company's credit quality. ATL faces only limited direct investment risks as policyholders or other external parties that provide guarantees offered within ATL's products carry the risk of falling equity markets. Fitch views positively the fact that the remaining mortality and disability risk is largely reinsured. Based on its risk-based capital assessment, the agency views ATL's capitalisation as strong. This is also reflected in the company's satisfactory regulatory solvency ratio of 171% at end- HY12 (2011: 164%). Fitch expects that ATL will improve its solvency levels further, on the assumption that ATL will upstream only moderate dividend levels to its parent companies, FWU AG and VHV.