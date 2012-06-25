TEXT-Fitch cuts 3 classes of BACM 2003-1, outlooks revised

June 25 - Fitch Ratings downgrades 3 classes of Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Inc. commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 2003-1. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. Downgrades reflect a slight increase in expected losses as a result of loans in special servicing. The Negative Outlooks reflect uncertainty related to the expected losses of several specially serviced loans coupled with the high concentration of near-term maturities and exposure to loans with refinance risk. As of the June 2012 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has paid down 42.4% to $595.1 million from $1 billion at issuance. There are 71 remaining loans from the original 116 loans at issuance. Of the remaining loans, 18 loans (30.4%) have defeased. There are six specially serviced loans (11.3%) in the pool. Of the six loans, one loan (0.9%) is 30 days delinquent, two loans (1.2%) are real estate owned (REO) and three loans (9.2%) are current. The Emerald Square Mall is the largest loan in the pool and is the underlying collateral for the ES certificates. As of YE 2011, the Fitch stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) for the A-note increased to 1.77 times (x) from 1.69x at issuance. The Fitch stressed DSCR for the whole loan increased to 1.27x from 1.21x at issuance. The DSCR has increased as a result of ongoing amortization payments which have reduced the balance of the whole loan by $22.7 million (15.7%). The mall was 95% occupied as of YE 2011 and continues to perform in line with occupancy at issuance. Fitch downgrades and assigns Recovery Estimates to the following classes as indicated: --$6.5 million class M to 'CCCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 100%; --$5.2 million class N to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 80%; --$3.9 million class O to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%; Fitch affirms the following classes and revises the Outlooks as indicated: --$420.2 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$34.9 million class B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$12.9 million class C at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$24.5 million class D at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$11.6 million class E at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$11.6 million class F at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$11.6 million class G at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative from Stable; --$10.3 million class H at 'AAsf'; Outlook Negative from Stable; --$21.9 million class J at 'BBB-sf; Outlook Negative; --$7.7 million class K at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative; --$6.5 million class L at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative; --$5.0 million class ES-A at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$3.7 million class ES-B at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable; --$4.0 million class ES-C at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --$4.2 million class ES-D at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$2.9 million class ES-E at 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable; --$2.9 million class ES-F at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable; --$2.9 million class ES-G at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$8.9 million class ES-H at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable; --$1.1 million class SB-A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$4.0 million class SB-B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$9.3 million class SB-C at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$2.8 million class SB-D at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$6.2 million class SB-E at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. Fitch does not rate classes P, WB-A, WB-B, WB-C and WB-D. Fitch has previously withdrawn the ratings of the interest only classes XP-1, XP-2 and XC (for additional information, see 'Fitch Revises Practice for Rating IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance Securities', dated June 23, 2010). The SB certificates represent an interest in a subordinate note secured by the Sotheby's Building which is now fully defeased. The ES certificates represent an interest in a subordinate note secured by the Emerald Square Mall. Additional information on Fitch's amended criteria for analyzing U.S. fixed rate CMBS is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions,' which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions