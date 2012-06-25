FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P says auto sector spreads among tightest industry spreads
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 25, 2012 / 8:46 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P says auto sector spreads among tightest industry spreads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 25 - Since the start of the year, the speculative-grade spread for the auto sector has been, on average, tighter than all other nonfinancial sectors’ speculative-grade spreads, said an article published today by Standard & Poor’s Global Fixed Income Research, titled “The Auto Sector’s Speculative-Grade Spread Is One Of The Tightest Among Nonfinancial Industries.”

“The auto sector’s speculative-grade spread average for 2012 is 504 bps, compared with the overall average of 659 bps,” said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor’s Global Fixed Income Research. “Currently, the speculative-grade spread for autos is 502 bps, versus the overall spread of 692 bps.”

The auto sector’s investment-grade spread is also tighter. “Its average for 2012 is 208 bps, compared with the overall investment-grade average of 211 bps, and the sector’s current investment-grade spread is 216 bps, versus the overall spread of 224 bps,” said Ms. Vazza. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

