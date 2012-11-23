TEXT-Fitch assigns Deutsche Post AG 'F2' short-term IDR

Nov 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Deutsche Post AG (DP) a Short-Term IDR of 'F2'. DP's ratings are: Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+'/Stable Short Term Issuer Default Rating (ST IDR) 'F2' Senior Unsecured rating 'BBB+' Deutsche Post Finance BV Senior unsecured rating 'BBB+' Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology