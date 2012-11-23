FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch assigns Deutsche Post AG 'F2' short-term IDR
November 23, 2012 / 5:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch assigns Deutsche Post AG 'F2' short-term IDR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Deutsche Post AG (DP) a
Short-Term IDR of 'F2'.

DP's ratings are:
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+'/Stable
Short Term Issuer Default Rating (ST IDR) 'F2'
Senior Unsecured rating 'BBB+'

Deutsche Post Finance BV
Senior unsecured rating 'BBB+'


Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology

