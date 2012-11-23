TEXT-Fitch affirms N M Rothschild at 'BBB+', outlook stable

Nov 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed N M Rothschild & Sons Limited's (NMR) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. The Short-term IDR has also been affirmed at 'F2'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. RATING ACTION RATIONALE The affirmation takes into account the bank's subdued earnings and weak asset quality. This is balanced by strong liquidity and acceptable capitalisation in light of the bank's risk profile. The ratings also benefit from NMR's strong European advisory franchise, which supports its 'bbb+' VR. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDR, VR AND SENIOR DEBT NMR's IDR is driven by the bank's standalone strength. Strong liquidity and acceptable capitalisation are key rating drivers underpinning the 'bbb+' Viability Rating (VR). Liquidity is supported by the ongoing loan book reduction, while the Rothschild Reserve term retail deposits have added diversity and longer tenor to the funding base. Market funding dependence is limited. NMR held a reasonable buffer of highly liquid securities at 30 September 2012. Fitch believes capitalisation is acceptable at current levels and able to absorb potential future losses from asset quality deterioration. Fitch views the macroeconomic and operating environment as a source of vulnerability for the bank's earnings. The recent lower profitability stems from revenue pressure as a result of slow market conditions in the bank's main global financial advisory business and impairment charges arising from weaker asset quality. Fitch considers that risks remain in NMR's legacy commercial property and leveraged finance portfolios and could require further provisions in the short to medium term. The ratings could be downgraded if advisory fees look set to remain at a lower level for a prolonged period, which would damage Fitch's view of NMR's long-term ability to deliver a stable source of internal capital generation. Upward rating pressure is unlikely in the medium term, given the inherent risks in the bank's lending book. NMR's loan book is relatively concentrated to leveraged loans and commercial property loans with high average loan-to-value ratios and could experience future impairments. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR NMR's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's view that while support from the authorities is possible, it cannot be relied upon. SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES NMR guarantees the perpetual subordinated notes of its subsidiary, Rothschilds Continuation Finance Plc (RCF), which on-lends the proceeds to NMR. RCF's senior unsecured ratings are equalised with those of NMR based on Fitch's belief that NMR will support debt issued by RCF. The ratings are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that affect NMR's IDR. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES In line with Fitch's criteria, RCF's subordinated upper Tier 2 notes are rated three notches below NMR's VR, reflecting its relative subordination (one notch) and incremental non-performance risk characteristics (two notches). The rating actions are as follows: NMR Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' VR: affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' RCF Senior unsecured long-term rating (guaranteed by NMR): affirmed at 'BBB+' Senior unsecured short-term rating (guaranteed by NMR): affirmed at 'F2' Hybrid debt (guaranteed by NMR): affirmed at 'BB+' Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, 'Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis', dated 09 July 2012 and 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', dated 15 December 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities