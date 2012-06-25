FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch raises Seminole Tribe of Florida bonds to 'BBB-'
June 25, 2012 / 9:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch raises Seminole Tribe of Florida bonds to 'BBB-'

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    June 25 - Fitch Ratings upgrades approximately $1.74 billion of Seminole
Tribe of Florida's (STOF) outstanding gaming division bonds and term loans to
'BBB-' from 'BB+' and approximately $528 million of STOF's special obligation
bonds to 'BB+' from 'BB'. STOF's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is also upgraded to
'BB+' from 'BB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.

The upgrade of STOF's ratings reflects Fitch's increased level of comfort about 
the tribe's governance practices since the agency downgraded all of STOF's 
ratings out of investment grade in June 2010. The 'BB+' IDR is still being 
weighed down somewhat by the lack of an established track record of prudent 
governance practices at the tribal level in the context of concerns surrounding 
STOF's leadership history.  Other concerns being incorporated into the IDR 
include:

--The expiration of the tribe's authority to operate table games in 2015;

--Possible legalization of expanded gaming in Florida (next session starts early
2013);

--The need to address the term loan bullet coming due March 2014, and

--Gaming division management's employment contracts expiring May 2013.

Longer-term, STOF's operating profile can support an investment grade IDR. 
Further reduction in debt levels through amortization and/or expansion of the 
gaming division's cash generation can expedite an upgrade to 'BBB-'.  

STOF's 'BB+' IDR, which is among the highest in Fitch's Native American gaming 
universe, is largely supported by the gaming division's:

--Strong competitive position in southeast Florida and monopoly in the Tampa 
area;

--Considerable market/geographic diversification relative to other tribal gaming
credits;

--Solid credit metrics.

GOVERNANCE 

The downgrade in 2010 followed an issuance of a Notice of Violation (NOV) letter
to the tribe by the National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC). The NOV cited the 
tribe's failure to comply with the tribe's own bylaws and the Indian Gaming 
Regulatory Act (IGRA) with respect to allocating gaming related revenues.

Since the downgrade, STOF has cured all of the violations cited in the NOV and 
has entered into a Civil Fine Assessment (CFA) agreement with the NIGC. The 
tribe agreed to pay a $500,000 fine and agreed to undergo three annual audits of
its adherence to the use of net gaming revenue provisions. So far the tribe 
completed two clean audits. Importantly, STOF canceled its tribal council's 
discretionary accounts, which historically increased the risk of mismanaging 
gaming revenues with respect to RAP compliance.  

Fitch views positively STOF's recent dedication to building and maintaining cash
and investment reserves at the tribal level. Relative to the time of the 
downgrades, Fitch is less concerned about the tribe's governance issues 
interrupting the gaming operations or the flow of funds that secures the rated 
debt. 

Due to the tight trustee controlled flow of funds, interruption in debt service 
payments can only be caused by fraud at the gaming division or trustee level or 
by the closure of the casinos by regulators. (Flow of funds can also be shutoff 
prior to the special obligation debt service being paid if debt service coverage
at the gaming enterprise declines below 2 times ). The tribe covenants to 
maintain fidelity insurance to protect against the possibility of fraud 
occurring that may prevent gaming revenues from entering the trustee waterfall.

Closure risk is also manageable within the context of the ratings. Fitch is 
aware of only ten Closure Orders from the NIGC and most were triggered by tribes
operating casinos without a compact. There is one instance of a closure due to a
leadership dispute and another due to failure to maintain proper records and 
conduct proper background checks. 

OPERATING PROFILE 

The tribe operates six major casinos throughout the state of Florida, including 
two flagship Hard Rock branded properties in Tampa and Hollywood. STOF recently 
expanded its casino in Coconut Creek adding 700 slot machines, 34 table games, a
new parking structure and additional amenities. The Tampa Hard Rock is also 
undergoing an expansion which will add 750 new slots and a 1,200 space parking 
structure by the end of this June.

STOF's gaming division operating performance has been resilient through the 
2008-2009 recession and the period of heavy expansion of slot machines at the 
pari-mutuel facilities in the Miami-Dade and Broward Counties (mostly in late 
2006/early 2007 and late 2009/early 2010). The resiliency can be largely 
attributed to STOF's strong market position and the conversion to Class III 
slots and addition of table games starting 2008. Gaming division's revenues 
exhibited strong uninterrupted growth over the last five years with the 
exception of fiscal 2010, when revenues were flat. 

Per the 2010 compact with the state, the tribe has exclusivity to Class III 
slots outside of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties through 2030. Table game 
exclusivity applies to the entire state but the tribe's authorization and 
exclusivity to operate table games expires in 2015 unless renewed. 

COMPETITION

At present competition is limited to six pari-mutuel facilities that offer Class
III slots - three in Broward County and three in Miami-Dade County. Each 
facility is permitted to operate 2,000 slot machines and there were 6,389 slot 
machines in aggregate at these facilities as of May 2012. Two more facilities 
can potentially open slot operations, including Dania Jai-Alai near Ft. 
Lauderdale and Hialeah Park in Miami. 

The pari-mutuels are at a competitive disadvantage relative to STOF since they 
are taxed at 35% compared to STOF's 12% (on the first $2 billion of revenue), do
not offer table games and are mandatorily non-smoking. The tax rate was reduced 
to 35% from 50% in 2010 when STOF's compact was ratified. 

A more significant competitive threat is the possibility of the state 
legislature expanding gaming in the state. In 2011, two nearly identical bills 
were filed proposing three integrated casino resorts in Broward and Miami-Dade 
Counties. The minimum investment was set at $2 billion and the tax rate was 
initially proposed at 10%. Prior to going to committee in the 2012, session the 
bills were pulled due to lack of support. However, Fitch expects similar 
proposals in the 2013 session (starts March) since the initiative is heavily 
lobbied for by commercial operators, especially Genting Malaysia Berhad, which 
has purchased substantial prime land in Miami for a mixed-use development.

Fitch believes there is a low likelihood that the integrated resort proposal 
passes in the near-term since it faces heavy opposition from STOF, the 
pari-mutuels, the Orlando theme-park companies and other interest groups. If it 
eventually passes, Fitch expects the impact on STOF's financial profile will be 
manageable. Per the compact agreement, STOF would be able to stop making the 
compact fee payments from its Broward County casinos (Hollywood Hard Rock and 
the non-branded casinos in Hollywood and Coconut Creek) which account for about 
half of the gaming division's revenues.  Other facilities in Immokalee, Tampa 
and Brighton would not be directly impacted.    

CREDIT METRICS AND LIQUIDTY

The gaming division's credit metrics remain strong and are expected to improve 
as the tribe's debt amortizes and expansions at Coconut Creek and Tampa ramp up.
STOF's leverage measured as total debt (including special obligation bonds) 
divided by the gaming division's LTM March 31, 2012 EBITDA is 2.1x. Scheduled 
principal amortization and interest coverage by EBITDA is 3.9x (4.9x for the 
gaming division debt only) for the same period. 

There is some room in the ratings for modest deterioration in the credit metrics
driven by mild recessionary pressures or additional borrowing for capital 
projects. At some point, Fitch expects that STOF may seek to further expand its 
Hard Rock branded properties in Tampa and Hollywood, as well as its Coconut 
Creek facility. 

Cash levels are adequate at the casino and on the tribal government side to 
absorb a minor cash flow shock. However, STOF does not have a revolving credit 
facility and the total available liquidity is limited. About half of STOF's debt
is self-amortizing but the tribe does have a $736 million term loan bullet that 
is due in March 2014. Also $367 million in outstanding gaming division bonds 
issued in 2010 come due in 2017. The looming term loan maturity is a concern 
that is factored into the ratings.      

SECURITY SPECIFIC RATINGS

The one notch differential on the gaming division debt (includes the bonds and 
the term loan) relative to the IDR and the investment grade rating reflects:

--The additional debt incurrence test of 3.5x leverage for the senior lien 
gaming division debt (4.5x for total gaming division debt) and gaming division 
maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage by EBITDA test of 3.0x. For covenant
purposes, MADS is calculated by spreading bullet maturities over six years. 

--The gaming division seniority in the casino revenue trustee guided waterfall 
relative to the special obligations bonds.

--The gaming division debt holders' ability to shut off the flow of funds at the
gaming division level before distributions into the Governmental Distribution 
Fund are made if MADS coverage by EBITDA goes below 2x (3.4x as of March 31, 
2012). Money retained in the waterfall would go towards redeeming the gaming 
revenue debt with some carveouts for payments to the tribe to maintain critical 
governmental operations. 

The special obligation bonds only have recourse to the funds available in the 
Governmental Distribution Fund so there is risk that the debt service on these 
bonds will not get paid if MADS coverage goes below 2x on the gaming side.  The 
special obligation bondholders do not have recourse to the tribe outside of the 
cash in the Governmental Distribution Fund, which receives the flow of funds 
monies through a trustee after the gaming division debt is paid. Money is 
released to the tribe from the Governmental Distribution Fund once the debt 
service on the special obligation bonds is paid.

The special obligation bonds' indenture has an additional debt incurrence 
covenant stipulating that pari passu debt cannot exceed 15% of Available 
Revenues. 

Fitch upgrades the following ratings:

Seminole Tribe of Florida
--IDR to 'BB+' from 'BB';
--$367 million gaming division bonds, series 2010A&B to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--$412 million gaming division bonds, series 2005A&B to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--$889 million term loan to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--$435 million special obligation bonds, series 2007A&B to 'BB+' from 'BB';
--$94 million special obligation bonds, series 2008A to 'BB+' from 'BB'.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
