TEXT-S&P comments on Mississippi Power Co
June 25, 2012 / 9:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P comments on Mississippi Power Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that the rejection of Mississippi Power Co.’s (A/Stable/A-1) filing by the Mississippi Public Service Commission to recover financing costs during the construction of the Kemper integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC) unit has no immediate effect on credit quality. The decision, however, sets an unfavorable precedent as Mississippi Power pursues the IGCC unit and increases business risk by postponing the use of regulatory elements authorized by the Mississippi legislature that we viewed as credit supportive and prevents, for the time being, a measure of expected financial improvement at Mississippi Power. Credit quality could be impaired if Mississippi Power has to accrue all related financing costs until the plant goes into service in 2014.

