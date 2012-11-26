TEXT-S&P affirms Kazakh Agrarian Credit Corp ratings

Nov 26 - Overview -- Our ratings on Kazakh Agrarian Credit Corp. (KACC) reflect our view that there is a high probability of timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the Kazakh government, KACC's ultimate owner. -- The stand-alone credit profile is 'b+' reflecting our 'bb-' anchor for a bank operating solely in Kazakhstan, as well as KACC's moderate business position, very strong capital and earnings, moderate risk position, below average funding, and moderate liquidity. -- We are affirming our 'BB+/B' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings and 'kzAA-' national scale rating on KACC. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of continued strong ongoing government support to KACC, resulting in maintenance of its "very strong" capitalization and reliance on ongoing state funding. Rating Action On Nov. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+/B' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings and 'kzAA-' Kazakhstan national scale rating on Kazakh Agrarian Credit Corp. (KACC), a government institution to support lending to the agricultural sector. The outlook is stable. Rationale The 'BB+' long-term rating on KACC reflects its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'b+', along with our opinion of a "high" likelihood that KACC would receive timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan (BBB+/Stable/A-2; Kazakhstan national scale 'kzAAA'), its 100% owner. The 'b+' SACP reflects KACC's "moderate" business position, "very strong" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "below-average" funding, and "moderate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our opinion of a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support for KACC is based on our view of the company's: -- "Important" role for the government. As a government instrument to subsidize the politically and socially important agricultural sector, KACC carries out a public-policy-based mandate of providing cheap credit to agricultural and nonagricultural businesses in rural areas throughout Kazakhstan. Furthermore, because KACC is present in 158 out of 177 districts in the country, is responsible for a large share of the total loans provided to agricultural producers in Kazakhstan (estimated at 18% as of midyear 2012), and has accumulated significant expertise in the sector, its functions cannot be performed easily by any other entity. -- "Very strong" link with the Kazakh government. Kazakhstan's government wholly owns KACC through KazAgro Holding (not rated), and privatization is not on the agenda. The government tightly monitors KACC's activities through KazAgro. As a result of this expected support, our long-term rating on KACC is three notches higher than its SACP, which we assess at 'b+'. We use our bank criteria to assess KACC's SACP. It reflects KACC's "moderate" business position, "very strong" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "below-average" funding, and "moderate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. Liquidity The short-term rating is 'B'. We assess KACC's funding as "below average" and its liquidity as "moderate". KACC does not have access to a central bank funding mechanism, nor does it have a deposit license. It is funded primarily by budget loans provided via KazAgro, which had increased to 84% of the funding base as of June 30, 2012, from 55% at year-end 2011. It also has a Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) 4.5 billion outstanding loan from Commerzbank AG (8.8% of liabilities), which is due for repayment on March 1, 2013, and KZT3 billion in domestic senior unsecured bonds (6% of liabilities). KACC has also prepared, but not yet placed, a KZT3 billion bond program and a KTZ2 billion bond program. KACC regularly receives budget loans. In 2012 it received KZT28.6 billion in short-term and KZT1 billion in long-term funding from the parent. It expects another KZT39 billion in budget funding in 2013. KACC's liquidity position is currently ample, with cash and money market instruments comprising KZT17.7 billion (or 15.6% of assets) as of June 30, 2012, which is enough for upcoming external debt repayments. However, KACC's liquidity could be volatile, subject to cyclicality in cash flows because a significant portion of loans have bullet redemptions in the fourth quarter of each year, which coincides with the repayment of budget loans. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation of continued strong ongoing government support to KACC, resulting in maintenance of its "very strong" capitalization and reliance on parental funding. It also reflects our assessment that KACC can continue to expect a "high" likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government support in case of need. A stronger probability of extraordinary support might lead us to take positive rating actions on KACC. Negative rating actions on the sovereign, or signs of a lower probability of extraordinary government support, might result in negative rating actions on KACC. Deterioration of the SACP, with sharply weaker capitalization or growing problem assets in KACC's portfolio, might also result in negative rating actions, although we do not think this is likely. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B SACP b+ Anchor bb- Business Position Moderate (-1) Capital and Earnings Very strong (+2) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Below average and Moderate (-1) Support +3 GRE Support +3 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Kazakh Agrarian Credit Corp. Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B Kazakhstan National Scale Rating kzAA- Senior Unsecured BB+ Senior Unsecured kzAA-