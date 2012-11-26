FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Kazakh Agrarian Credit Corp ratings
#Market News
November 26, 2012 / 3:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Kazakh Agrarian Credit Corp ratings

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Nov 26 - Overview 
     -- Our ratings on Kazakh Agrarian Credit Corp. (KACC) reflect our view 
that there is a high probability of timely and sufficient extraordinary 
support from the Kazakh government, KACC's ultimate owner.
     -- The stand-alone credit profile is 'b+' reflecting our 'bb-' anchor for 
a bank operating solely in Kazakhstan, as well as KACC's moderate business 
position, very strong capital and earnings, moderate risk position, below 
average funding, and moderate liquidity.
     -- We are affirming our 'BB+/B' long- and short-term issuer credit 
ratings and 'kzAA-' national scale rating on KACC.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of continued strong 
ongoing government support to KACC, resulting in maintenance of its "very 
strong" capitalization and reliance on ongoing state funding. 
 
Rating Action
On Nov. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+/B' 
long- and short-term issuer credit ratings and 'kzAA-' Kazakhstan national 
scale rating on Kazakh Agrarian Credit Corp. (KACC), a government institution 
to support lending to the agricultural sector. The outlook is stable.

Rationale
The 'BB+' long-term rating on KACC reflects its stand-alone credit profile 
(SACP), which we assess at 'b+', along with our opinion of a "high" likelihood 
that KACC would receive timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the 
government of the Republic of Kazakhstan (BBB+/Stable/A-2; Kazakhstan national 
scale 'kzAAA'), its 100% owner. The 'b+' SACP reflects KACC's "moderate" 
business position, "very strong" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk 
position, "below-average" funding, and "moderate" liquidity, as our criteria 
define these terms. 

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our opinion 
of a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support for KACC is based 
on our view of the company's:
     -- "Important" role for the government. As a government instrument to 
subsidize the politically and socially important agricultural sector, KACC 
carries out a public-policy-based mandate of providing cheap credit to 
agricultural and nonagricultural businesses in rural areas throughout 
Kazakhstan. Furthermore, because KACC is present in 158 out of 177 districts 
in the country, is responsible for a large share of the total loans provided 
to agricultural producers in Kazakhstan (estimated at 18% as of midyear 2012), 
and has accumulated significant expertise in the sector, its functions cannot 
be performed easily by any other entity.
     -- "Very strong" link with the Kazakh government. Kazakhstan's government 
wholly owns KACC through KazAgro Holding (not rated), and privatization is not 
on the agenda. The government tightly monitors KACC's activities through 
KazAgro.

As a result of this expected support, our long-term rating on KACC is three 
notches higher than its SACP, which we assess at 'b+'.

We use our bank criteria to assess KACC's SACP. It reflects KACC's "moderate" 
business position, "very strong" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk 
position, "below-average" funding, and "moderate" liquidity, as our criteria 
define these terms.

Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'B'. We assess KACC's funding as "below average" and 
its liquidity as "moderate". KACC does not have access to a central bank 
funding mechanism, nor does it have a deposit license. It is funded primarily 
by budget loans provided via KazAgro, which had increased to 84% of the 
funding base as of June 30, 2012, from 55% at year-end 2011. It also has a 
Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) 4.5 billion outstanding loan from Commerzbank AG (8.8% 
of liabilities), which is due for repayment on March 1, 2013, and KZT3 billion 
in domestic senior unsecured bonds (6% of liabilities). KACC has also 
prepared, but not yet placed, a KZT3 billion bond program and a KTZ2 billion 
bond program.

KACC regularly receives budget loans. In 2012 it received KZT28.6 billion in 
short-term and KZT1 billion in long-term funding from the parent. It expects 
another KZT39 billion in budget funding in 2013.

KACC's liquidity position is currently ample, with cash and money market 
instruments comprising KZT17.7 billion (or 15.6% of assets) as of June 30, 
2012, which is enough for upcoming external debt repayments. However, KACC's 
liquidity could be volatile, subject to cyclicality in cash flows because a 
significant portion of loans have bullet redemptions in the fourth quarter of 
each year, which coincides with the repayment of budget loans. 

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation of continued strong ongoing 
government support to KACC, resulting in maintenance of its "very strong" 
capitalization and reliance on parental funding. It also reflects our 
assessment that KACC can continue to expect a "high" likelihood of timely and 
sufficient extraordinary government support in case of need. 

A stronger probability of extraordinary support might lead us to take positive 
rating actions on KACC.

Negative rating actions on the sovereign, or signs of a lower probability of 
extraordinary government support, might result in negative rating actions on 
KACC. Deterioration of the SACP, with sharply weaker capitalization or growing 
problem assets in KACC's portfolio, might also result in negative rating 
actions, although we do not think this is likely.

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating           BB+/Stable/B
SACP                           b+
 
 Anchor                        bb-
 Business Position             Moderate (-1)
 Capital and Earnings          Very strong (+2)
 Risk Position                 Moderate (-1)
 Funding and Liquidity         Below average and Moderate (-1)
 
Support                        +3
 GRE Support                   +3
 Group Support                 0
 Sovereign Support             0
 
Additional Factors             0
 
Related Criteria And Research 
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 
9, 2010 
 
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Kazakh Agrarian Credit Corp.
 Issuer Credit Rating                      BB+/Stable/B 
 Kazakhstan National Scale Rating          kzAA-
 Senior Unsecured                          BB+ 
 Senior Unsecured                          kzAA- 
 

 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.