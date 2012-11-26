FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P takes Kyiv off watch negative
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 26, 2012 / 3:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P takes Kyiv off watch negative

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Overview
     -- The Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv has placed UAH2 billion (about 
US$245 million) out of its UAH3 billion domestic bond
     -- In our view, this amount secures enough funds to make a US$250 million 
payment to LPN holders on Nov. 26, 2012.
     -- We are therefore removing Kyiv from CreditWatch with negative 
implications and affirming the long-term rating at 'B-'.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that, despite turbulent 
capital market conditions and a very weak cash position, Kyiv will be able to 
arrange the refinancing for maturing debts when necessary, as confirmed by its 
positive refinancing track record. 
 
Rating Action
On Nov. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-' 
long-term issuer credit rating on the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv and 
removed it from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on 
Oct. 29, 2012. The outlook is stable.

Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflected our concerns about Kyiv's slow progress in 
refinancing a $250 million U.S. dollar-denominated loan participation note 
(LPN) due on Nov. 26, 2012. 

On Nov. 23, 2012, Kyiv finally placed Ukrainian hryvnia (UAH) 2 billion out of 
the UAH3 billion (US$245 million) domestic bond with state banks largely 
providing the funds. In our view the amount raised is sufficient to secure 
payments to LPN holders on Nov 26, 2012.

The rating on Kyiv continues to reflect Ukraine's "volatile and underfunded" 
institutional framework, which constrains the city's financial flexibility. It 
also reflects Kyiv's high debt service, "very negative" liquidity, and 
material debt burden, with associated foreign-exchange risks. However, Kyiv's 
importance as the administrative and economic center of Ukraine 
(B+/Negative/B; Ukraine national scale 'uaA+') and the city's fairly 
diversified economy, with wealth exceeding the national average severalfold, 
support the rating. 

Liquidity
Despite the temporary improvement thanks to the recent bond placement, we 
regard Kyiv's liquidity position as "very negative" according to our criteria. 

As of Nov. 26, 2012, the city had UAH2.5 million (US$0.3 million) in its 
general fund and UAH103 million (US$12.7 million) in a special fund. 

The city's liquidity has so far been supported by continued and timely access 
to short-term liquidity loans from the state treasury, which are available for 
payment of interest. Nevertheless, under Ukrainian legislation, these loans 
cannot be used to repay principal.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that, despite turbulent capital 
market conditions and a very weak cash position, Kyiv will be able to arrange 
the refinancing for maturing debts when necessary, as confirmed by its 
positive refinancing track record. The outlook also factors in our 
expectations of a continued recovery of Kyiv's operating financial performance 
through 2013, supported by a recovering economy and continued operating 
support from the sovereign, which should allow the city to avoid further debt 
accumulation. 

Positive rating actions would hinge on stronger budgetary performance, with 
operating surpluses approaching 7%-8% in 2012-2013 or improved terms of 
borrowing or refinancing that resulted in stronger self-financing capacity and 
a lower debt burden. The continuing reduction of the payables of Kyiv's 
related entities, which would lead to lower contingent risk, would also 
support ratings upside. 

We could take a negative rating action if the city's operating performance 
dipped into the red, which would put Kyiv's capacity for interest payments 
under pressure, especially if state support weakened. These factors would most 
likely also change our assessment of the city's quality of financial 
management.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- International Public Finance: Methodology For Rating International 
Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010 
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Assigning Recovery Ratings To 
International Local And Regional Governments' Speculative-Grade Debt, Feb. 3, 
2009
 
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                       To                 From
Kyiv (City of)
Issuer Credit Rating                   B-/Stable/--       B-/Watch Neg/--
 Senior Unsecured                      B-                 B-/Watch Neg
   Recovery Rating                     4                  4
 
Kyiv Finance PLC
 Senior Unsecured                       B-                B-/Watch Neg 
   Recovery Rating                      4                  4

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.