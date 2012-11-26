TEXT-Fitch affirms Webster Financial Corp's ratings

Nov 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Webster Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries including the companies' 'BBB' long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. RATING ACTION RATIONALE The affirmation is supported by Webster's improving profitability and asset quality trends in line with Fitch's expectations. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Webster's asset quality measures will continue to improve in the near term, credit losses will remain manageable and tangible capital ratios will remain at or above current levels. Webster's tangible common capital ratio is near the lower end of its rated peers. At current levels, Fitch views Webster's capitalization as a constraint for further positive ratings action. Given Webster's growth in its commercial loan portfolio and CMBS portfolio, Fitch expects to see stronger tangible capital metrics to compensate for the incremental risk to maintain a flat risk profile. With a return on average assets (ROA) of 0.87% at the end of third quarter 2012, earnings performance is in line with similarly rated peers. Typically Webster's ROA varied from 0.75% to 1.0% prior to the credit crisis and is therefore solidly within its historical range. Fitch expects earnings headwinds in the near term despite three years of improving performance. The prolonged low interest rate environment continues to place negative pressure on NIM at Webster and throughout the industry. However, Fitch expects earnings to remain within Webster's historical range in the near term. The level of problem assets continues to decline but still remains higher than pre-credit crisis levels. However, overall nonperforming asset (NPA) levels, inclusive of accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs), remain elevated. Fitch views Webster's elevated level of TDRs as a potential concern, as modified loans have a tendency to default at a higher rate than performing loans. Nonetheless, Webster's TDR portfolio has exhibited better performance than many of its peers. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES Fitch believes that Webster's IDRs have limited upside in the near term given lower capital levels compared to peers, elevated problem assets and earnings headwinds to confront in the coming quarters. Conversely, reductions in tangible capital ratios of more than 25bps would negatively impact the current ratings. Additionally, stagnant or deteriorating asset quality metrics such as NPAs or charge off rates could result in negative ratings pressure. Webster Financial Corporation --Long-term IDR at 'BBB', Stable Outlook; --Senior Unsecured at 'BBB'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Webster Bank, NA --Long-term IDR at 'BBB', Stable Outlook; --Long-term deposits at 'BBB+'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb'; --Subordinated Debt at 'BBB-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Short-term Deposits at 'F2'; --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012); --'Risk Radar' (Oct. 15, 2012); --'Treatment of Unrealized Losses in U.S. Bank Capital Rule Proposal (Pro-Cyclical Capital Policy to Create Greater Capital Volatility for Banks)' (Aug. 7, 2012); --'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' (Dec. 15, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies Risk Radar October 2012 Treatment of Unrealized Losses in U.S. Bank Capital Rule Proposal (Pro-Cyclical Capital Policy to Create Greater Capital Volatility for Banks) Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities