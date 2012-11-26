FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - Fitch expects to rate Corporacion Financiera de Desarrollo notes
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
November 26, 2012 / 4:16 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - Fitch expects to rate Corporacion Financiera de Desarrollo notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Nov 26 - Based on the documentation provided, Fitch Ratings expects to rate
Corporacion Financiera de Desarrollo's (COFIDE) upcoming 4.75% USD senior
unsecured notes (the notes) maturing in 2022 'BBB(exp)'. The final rating is
contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already
received.

The notes (for an amount to be determined) will be COFIDE's senior unsecured 
obligations but, in the event of insolvency, will be subordinated to labor 
claims, tax claims, existing and future secured indebtedness and other debt and 
obligations which are granted preferential treatment under Peruvian law.

Principal under the notes will mature on Feb. 8, 2022, and they will carry a 
fixed interest rate of 4.75%; interest payments will be made semi-annually on 
Feb. 8 and Aug. 8 of each year. The notes will be consolidated and form a single
series with the $400 million notes that COFIDE originally issued on Feb. 8, 
2012.

The expected rating of the notes is at the same level of the entity's 'BBB' 
long-term foreign currency IDR, which is driven by the support COFIDE would 
receive from its owner, the Republic of Peru, should it be needed. COFIDE will 
use the proceeds from the planned issue for general business purposes.

COFIDE is Peru's state-owned development bank. Fitch currently rates COFDIE as 
follows:

--Long-term IDR 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR 'F2';
--Support Rating '2';
--Support Rating Floor 'BBB'.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.