TORONTO, June 26 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal : * Expects at least $400 million cost synergies from M&I takeover, ahead of

previous estimates * BMO integration of M&I assets ahead of schedule - CEO Downe * BMO reaffirms goal of $1 billion net income from u.s. retail and wealth

business in medium term * BMO capital markets says expanding U.S. equity platform, taking market share