FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch cuts Bermuda's foreign currency IDR to 'AA'
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2012 / 2:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch cuts Bermuda's foreign currency IDR to 'AA'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

June 26 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the following ratings of Bermuda:

--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR to 'AA' from 'AA+';

--Long-Term Local Currency IDR to 'AA+' from 'AAA'. 

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Fitch has affirmed the Short-term Issuer Default Rating at 'F1+' and Country 
Ceiling at 'AAA'.

The downgrade of Bermuda's ratings reflects its weak macroeconomic performance 
relative to peers, deteriorating fiscal and government debt ratios and lack of a
credible fiscal consolidation strategy. A narrow and volatile revenue base 
further limits Bermuda's scope to maintain large fiscal deficits and debt 
burdens. However, the country benefits from access to international capital 
markets and the local financial system. A sinking fund also provides the 
government with some flexibility to service its debt.

The ratings are supported by Bermuda's wealth (the fourth-highest GDP per capita
among Fitch-rated sovereigns) and the high savings rate relative to its peers in
the 'AA' rating category. Bermuda's competitive advantage as a domicile of 
choice for insurance, reinsurance and financial services companies remains 
intact. This is due primarily to its sophisticated legal system, strong 
regulatory framework, simple tax regime, proximity to the US market and 
highly-skilled human capital.

Such credit strengths, however, are counterbalanced by Bermuda's lack of 
economic diversification, weaker growth prospects and limited policy 
flexibility. This is resulting from its currency peg to the American dollar and 
its narrow fiscal space. Moreover, Bermuda's economy depends extensively on 
tourism and insurance business, two industries that are in a mature stage and 
face strong competition from other jurisdictions.

A combination of cyclical and structural factors continues to affect Bermuda's 
performance. The economy posted three consecutive years of GDP contractions 
after the global financial crisis. Fitch expects GDP growth to remain negative 
in 2012 and be zero in 2013 before rebounding slightly in 2014. This would be 
the weakest output performance among all 'AA' Fitch-rated sovereigns .

The weak economic performance has accelerated the deterioration in public 
finances observed since 2007. Fuelled by a still-contracting economy and higher 
expenditures, the government deficit for the 2011/12 fiscal year could be 
equivalent to 4.5% of GDP. This figure is twice what was originally estimated 
and above the median in the 'AA' rating category. Fitch foresees fiscal deficits
to remain above 4% of GDP in 2012 and 2013 before improving moderately in 2014 
after economic growth is restored.

Large fiscal deficits have resulted in an important build up of government debt 
since 2007. Although from a low base, the government debt to GDP ratio has 
rapidly converged to the 'AA' median of 23% in 2011. More importantly, Bermuda's
debt/revenue ratio at 150% in 2011 is above the AA' median, and is deteriorating
faster than its peers. Moreover, recurrent changes to the debt ceiling, 
withdrawals from the sinking fund to meet interest payments and the inability to
implement a multi-year budget program have undermined the credibility of the 
fiscal policy anchor and the commitment to fiscal consolidation.

Bermuda is to hold elections before February 2013. Fitch expects the next 
government to renew its commitment to business friendly policies irrespective of
the electoral results. However, given the elevated deficit and unfavourable debt
trajectory, Fitch will continue to monitor the plan for fiscal consolidation 
under the new administration.

A sustained weak economic performance, lack of a credible plan to consolidate 
public finances, and continued deterioration in the sovereign's fiscal metrics 
could put downward pressure on the ratings. Regulatory changes that negatively 
affect international companies operating in Bermuda could also undermine 
creditworthiness. Conversely, resumption of economic growth and concrete signs 
of fiscal consolidation and debt stabilisation would help to sustain Bermuda's 
ratings.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.