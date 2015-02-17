FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dupont issues letter to shareholders
#Funds News
February 17, 2015 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Dupont issues letter to shareholders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Dupont

* Dupont issues letter to shareholders

* Says continue to reduce costs and improve efficiency and effectiveness

* Says “in an ongoing effort to work constructively with trian, we met with them more than 20 times”

* Expect to return all of one-time dividend proceeds from chemours, estimated at $4 billion, to dupont shareholders via share repurchases

* Says “trian’s agenda is high risk”

* Says “trian refused to even listen to our proposal for a constructive resolution”

* Board of directors and management “will not be diverted by trian’s increasingly hostile attacks”

* Says “dupont is in the midst of a multi-year transformation of our portfolio”

* Says “we studied trian’s various proposals to break up and add debt to the company”

* Says after thorough consideration, ultimately concluded that trian’s proposals were not in the best interests of dupont shareholders

* Says "in an ongoing effort to work constructively with trian, we met with them more than 20 times"

* Says after thorough consideration, ultimately concluded that trian's proposals were not in the best interests of dupont shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
