N.Y. to deny Promontory access to confidential bank data

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Promontory Financial Group LLC should be denied access to confidential supervisory bank information, New York state’s banking regulator said in a report issued on Monday.

The sanction against the Washington D.C.-based consulting firm arises from a probe into Promontory’s work for London-based Standard Chartered Plc, the report said.

The department said it intends to deny any such requests for confidential information, which is necessary for certain consulting work, until further notice.