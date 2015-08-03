FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Y. to deny Promontory access to confidential bank data
August 3, 2015

N.Y. to deny Promontory access to confidential bank data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Promontory Financial Group LLC should be denied access to confidential supervisory bank information, New York state’s banking regulator said in a report issued on Monday.

The sanction against the Washington D.C.-based consulting firm arises from a probe into Promontory’s work for London-based Standard Chartered Plc, the report said.

The department said it intends to deny any such requests for confidential information, which is necessary for certain consulting work, until further notice.

Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

