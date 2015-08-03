FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HollyFrontier to resume normal operations after Kansas refinery power loss
August 3, 2015 / 11:15 PM / 2 years ago

HollyFrontier to resume normal operations after Kansas refinery power loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - HollyFrontier Corp said its 138,000-barrel-per-day refinery in El Dorado, Kansas, is working to return the plant to normal operations after a partial power loss on Monday afternoon.

“Power has been fully restored to the plant,” the company said in an email.

Industry intelligence firm Genscape earlier reported significant elevated flaring at the refinery.

A refinery uses its safety flare when hydrocarbons cannot be processed normally due to a malfunction or planned work. (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)

