FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Onxeo says Paris commercial court handed down decision in litigation agains Eurofins group of companies and ABL
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 23, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Onxeo says Paris commercial court handed down decision in litigation agains Eurofins group of companies and ABL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Onxeo SA :

* Said on Tuesday announced a decision in litigation opposing company to Eurofins group of companies and ABL before the Paris commercial court

* “In its decision, the Paris commercial court considered that Onxeo did not fulfil its contractual disclosure obligation towards Eurofins”

* Paris commercial court at the same time has held that Eurofins owed same amount to Onxeo under contract as price of the option

* Dispute was related to transfer by Onxeo to Eurofins of a phenotyping technology to diagnose resistance to antiviral drugs

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.