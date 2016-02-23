FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Electrolux appoints Ohlsson-Leijon as CFO
February 23, 2016

BRIEF-Electrolux appoints Ohlsson-Leijon as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Electrolux :

* Says has appointed Anna Ohlsson-Leijon, currently CFO of the business area Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), as new Chief Financial Officer of AB Electrolux

* Ohlsson-Leijon joined Electrolux in 2001 as Director of Project Management. She has since held senior management positions including head of the Group’s internal audit function from 2005, Group Treasurer from 2008, and Head of Corporate Control & Services from 2011.

* Ohlsson-Leijon succeeds Tomas Eliasson, who as previously announced is leaving the company to pursue an external opportunity

