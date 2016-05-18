BRIEF-Staples to meet with potential buyers of European operations in coming weeks - conf call

May 18 (Reuters) - Staples Inc

* To pay $250 million termination fee to office depot on Thursday - conf call

* Expect non-office supplies sales to account for 60 percent of total revenue over next 3 years - conf call

* Expect North America to account for 95 percent of total sales over next 3 years - conf call

* In coming weeks expect to meet with potential buyers for European operations - conf call

* Don't expect top line growth this year - conf call