BRIEF-Staples to meet with potential buyers of European operations in coming weeks - conf call
#Market News
May 18, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Staples to meet with potential buyers of European operations in coming weeks - conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Staples Inc

* To pay $250 million termination fee to office depot on Thursday - conf call

* Expect non-office supplies sales to account for 60 percent of total revenue over next 3 years - conf call

* Expect North America to account for 95 percent of total sales over next 3 years - conf call

* In coming weeks expect to meet with potential buyers for European operations - conf call

* Don’t expect top line growth this year - conf call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
