FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lakshmi Vilas Bank cuts interest rate on some domestic term deposits
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 13, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lakshmi Vilas Bank cuts interest rate on some domestic term deposits

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Lakshmi Vilas Bank: 
    * Revision of interest rate on domestic term deposit w.e.f 14.04.2015
    * Cuts interest rate on domestic term deposit with maturity period of 2 years & above & less than 3 years to 8.80 percent
    * Cuts interest rate on domestic term deposit with maturity period of 3 years & above & less than 5 years to 8.80 percent
    * Cuts interest rate on domestic term deposit with maturity period of 91-180 days to 8.10 percent from 8.25 percent

    Source text:
    
 Existing                                                            Revised 
 Rates                                                               From 14.04.2015
 % per                                                               % Per 
 Annum                                                               Annum
 Maturity                                  Regular  Senior           Maturity                                    Regular  Senior 
 Period                                             Citizen          Period                                               Citizen
 15-29                                     5.50     5.50             15-29                                       5.50     5.50
 days                                                                days                                                 
 30-45                                     6.00     6.00             30-45                                       6.00     6.00
 days                                                                days                                                 
 46-90                                     7.00     7.00             46-90                                       7.00     7.00
 days                                                                days                                                 
 91-180                                    8.25     8.25             91-180                                      8.10     8.10
 days                                                                days                                                 
 181-270                                   8.50     8.50             181-270                                     8.50     8.50
 days                                                                days                                                 
 271-364                                   8.75     8.75             271-364                                     8.75     8.75
 Days                                                                Days                                                 
 1 year to                                 8.80     9.30             1 year and                                  8.80     9.30
 less than 2 years                                                   above                                                
                                                                     &                                                    
                                                                     less than 2                                          
                                                                     years                                                
 2 years and                               8.90     9.40             2                                           8.80     9.30
 above &                                                             years and above                                      
 less than 3                                                         &                                                    
 years                                                               less                                                 
                                                                     than 3 years                                         
 3 years and                               8.90     9.40             3                                           8.80     9.30
 above &                                                             years and above                                      
 less than 5                                                         &                                                    
 years                                                               less                                                 
                                                                     than 5 years                                         
 5 years and                               8.75     9.25             5 years and                                 8.75     9.25
 above                                                               above                                                
 
     

 (Reporting By Aby Jose Koilparambil)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.