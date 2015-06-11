FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novartis India says not got any notice from Novartis AG on intention to delist Indian unit
#Healthcare
June 11, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Novartis India says not got any notice from Novartis AG on intention to delist Indian unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Novartis India Ltd

* Novartis india says co is not aware of source of news (not denies) about novartis ag to explore delisting of indian unit * Has not received any notice from promoters of co, novartis ag on intention to delist shares of co from bse Source text for Eikon: With reference to the news appeared in ET NOW, dated June 11, 2015 captioned “Novartis AG said to explore delisting of $380 mn Indian unit.”, Novartis India Ltd has Clarified to BSE as under: “We would like to clarify that the Company is not aware of the source of this news item ”Novartis AG said to explore delisting of $380 million Indian units“ as mentioned in your letter. The Board of the Company has not received any notice from the promoters of the Company, Novartis AG on its intention to delist the equity shares of the Company from the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.”

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shrutee Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
