TEXT - S&P revises Luxembourg outlook to stable from negative
January 14, 2013 / 5:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - S&P revises Luxembourg outlook to stable from negative

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- The ratings on Luxembourg reflect our view of its wealthy economy with 
a strong government balance sheet and sizable external surpluses. 
     -- We now expect that Luxembourg's core rating strengths should be 
sufficient to offset any downside pressure on growth performance and believe 
that risks to Luxembourg's economy and policymaking environment related to the 
eurozone crisis will remain contained.
     -- We also believe that Luxembourg's financial services industry should 
be resilient to potential regulatory change.
     -- We are therefore revising the outlook on the long-term rating on 
Luxembourg to stable from negative and affirming the 'AAA/A-1+' sovereign 
credit ratings.

Rating Action
On Jan. 14, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on 
the long-term rating on the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to stable from negative. 
At the same time, we affirmed the 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term 
sovereign credit ratings. 

Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that Luxembourg's strong government 
balance sheet, wealthy population, and stable political environment are 
sufficient to outweigh risks to its economy. 

The ratings on Luxembourg reflect our view of the following strengths:
     -- High wealth levels, with GDP per capita (including sizable value-added 
of cross-border commuters) likely to exceed a forecast $100,000 (EUR86,000) in 
2013--among the highest of all rated sovereigns.
     -- A stable, predictable, and transparent political environment with 
demonstrated control over its public finances.
     -- A strong government balance sheet, with net general government assets 
estimated at 17% of GDP in 2013. 

In our opinion, Luxembourg's strong credit fundamentals should support the 
economy in the face of low external demand and any competitive challenges to 
its international financial services sector. Luxembourg's stable political 
environment has enabled it to retain a very strong government balance sheet, 
supported by revenues from its large financial sector, which we understand 
have accounted for a quarter of general government revenues on average between 
2005 and 2011. Consequently, the projected general government net asset 
position for 2013 is 17% of GDP, and gross public debt just below 25% of GDP. 

We believe that Luxembourg's very strong government balance sheet provides a 
strong buffer against any external stress emanating from the rest of Europe. 
Part of Luxembourg's wealth and resilience derives from the growth and 
diversification of its financial activities. Almost EUR2.3 trillion of assets 
are managed in Luxembourg and the country has the main listed exchange for the 
European corporate bond market. Furthermore, with assets of nearly EUR800 
billion, its banking system clears a significant amount of parent-subsidiary 
transactions, predominantly from German and French groups. Due to the 
prevalence of subsidiaries or branches of foreign banks, we classify 
Luxembourg's contingent liabilities, according to our methodology, as 
"limited".  

We note that Luxembourg's well-established financial sector, which accounts 
for approximately 35% of GDP, is undergoing structural change as a result of 
the ongoing institutional reform in the eurozone. In our view, pressures on 
financial sector profitability have depressed Luxembourg's growth performance 
since the onset of the global financial crisis in 2008. Nevertheless, we 
believe that Luxembourg should benefit from sufficient fiscal flexibility to 
adapt to Europe-wide measures such as a Financial Transactions Tax or a 
Combined Consolidated Corporate Tax Base, should they be implemented. 
Similarly, the competitive advantages of Luxembourg's central location, its 
highly skilled workforce, and strong regulatory reputation will, in our 
opinion, allow Luxembourg to retain an important role in Europe's financial 
markets.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Luxembourg's strong government 
balance sheet, wealthy population, and stable political environment should be 
sufficient to outweigh risks to its economy.  

The ratings could come under pressure if the regulatory risks to Luxembourg's 
financial services sector turn out to be more significant than we currently 
assume or if--contrary to our expectations--contingent fiscal risks rise and 
crystallize, materially altering its debt profile. Sustained sub-par growth 
performance would likely follow and could put renewed downward pressure on the 
rating.


Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Luxembourg (Grand Duchy of)
 Sovereign Credit Rating                AAA/Stable/A-1+    AAA/Negative/A-1+

Ratings Affirmed

Luxembourg (Grand Duchy of)
 Certificate Of Deposit
  Local Currency                        A-1+               
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment
  Local Currency                        AAA                
 Senior Unsecured                       AAA                

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
