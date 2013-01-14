FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - S&P revises Finland's outlook to stable from negative
January 14, 2013 / 5:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - S&P revises Finland's outlook to stable from negative

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- The ratings on the Republic of Finland reflect our view of its 
prosperity and net external creditor position.
     -- We believe that risks to the Finnish economy and policymaking 
environment related to the eurozone crisis will remain contained.  
     -- We also expect the Finnish government to remain committed to prudent 
macroeconomic policies.
     -- As a result, we are revising the outlook on the long-term rating on 
Finland to stable from negative and affirming the 'AAA/A-1+' sovereign credit 
ratings.

Rating Action
On Jan. 14, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
the long-term rating on the Republic of Finland to stable from negative. At 
the same time, we affirmed the 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term sovereign 
credit ratings.

Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that the risks to Finland's financial, 
economic, and policymaking environment emanating from the eurozone crisis have 
remained contained and we expect that this will continue to be the case 
throughout 2013. Against this backdrop, the Finnish government appears 
committed to pursuing strong fiscal and structural policies that should enable 
the economy to grow above 1% in the medium term. In our opinion, policymaking 
in Finland remains prudent, transparent, and consensus-based.

The ratings on Finland reflect our view of its wealthy economy, with a per 
capita income estimated at $47,000 in 2013, and the government's prudent 
fiscal policy record, both of which have supported high levels of prosperity 
and one of the strongest general government balance sheets among members of 
the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. The ratings also 
reflect our view of Finland's net external asset position--the consequence of 
two decades of current account surpluses which ended in 2011. 

These strengths are somewhat tempered by our view of the Finnish economy's 
vulnerability to weak external demand from its key markets and, as a member of 
European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone), its limited monetary 
flexibility, to some extent restricting its available policy tools; and 
Finland's worsening demographic trend and labor supply constraints, which in 
our opinion will strain government finances and growth prospects over time.

We estimate Finland's general government deficit to stand at 2.2% in 2012, an 
improvement on our earlier expectations. We expect revenue- and 
expenditure-side measures adopted by the government to lead to a slow but 
steady consolidation to a deficit of 1.3% by 2015. As a consequence, we expect 
net general government debt to remain below 20% of GDP through 2015, while 
gross general government debt will peak at 57% of GDP. In accordance with our 
methodology, we classify the government's contingent liabilities as "limited".

The prospects for growth in Finland and the eurozone may remain weak over 2012 
and 2013, in our opinion. We expect Finnish real GDP growth to remain sluggish 
at 0.5% in 2013, after stagnating in 2012. We believe that the 
well-capitalized banking system will remain supportive of growth and we expect 
a broad-based recovery in 2014 and 2015 to 1.5%-2% output expansion. We 
anticipate that the small current account deficit (1.5% of GDP in 2012) will 
gradually narrow toward balance in 2015. 

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view of the low likelihood of a rating change 
in light of Finland's high level of prosperity, strong government and external 
balance sheets, and broad-based commitment to prudent fiscal and structural 
policies. 

We could lower the rating if, contrary to our expectations, the long-term 
growth potential of the economy worsens and structural imbalances, such as the 
impact of deteriorating demographics and sectoral change within the economy, 
are not adequately addressed through reforms. 

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Finland (Republic of)
 Sovereign Credit Rating                AAA/Stable/A-1+    AAA/Negative/A-1+

Ratings Affirmed
Finland (Republic of)
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment
  Local Currency                        AAA                

Finland (Republic of)
 Senior Unsecured                       AAA                
 Short-Term Debt                        A-1+               

Finnvera PLC
 Senior Unsecured*                      AAA                
*Guaranteed by Finland (Republic of).

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

