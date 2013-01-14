TEXT - S&P revises Finland's outlook to stable from negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- The ratings on the Republic of Finland reflect our view of its prosperity and net external creditor position. -- We believe that risks to the Finnish economy and policymaking environment related to the eurozone crisis will remain contained. -- We also expect the Finnish government to remain committed to prudent macroeconomic policies. -- As a result, we are revising the outlook on the long-term rating on Finland to stable from negative and affirming the 'AAA/A-1+' sovereign credit ratings. Rating Action On Jan. 14, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on the long-term rating on the Republic of Finland to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed the 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term sovereign credit ratings. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our view that the risks to Finland's financial, economic, and policymaking environment emanating from the eurozone crisis have remained contained and we expect that this will continue to be the case throughout 2013. Against this backdrop, the Finnish government appears committed to pursuing strong fiscal and structural policies that should enable the economy to grow above 1% in the medium term. In our opinion, policymaking in Finland remains prudent, transparent, and consensus-based. The ratings on Finland reflect our view of its wealthy economy, with a per capita income estimated at $47,000 in 2013, and the government's prudent fiscal policy record, both of which have supported high levels of prosperity and one of the strongest general government balance sheets among members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. The ratings also reflect our view of Finland's net external asset position--the consequence of two decades of current account surpluses which ended in 2011. These strengths are somewhat tempered by our view of the Finnish economy's vulnerability to weak external demand from its key markets and, as a member of European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone), its limited monetary flexibility, to some extent restricting its available policy tools; and Finland's worsening demographic trend and labor supply constraints, which in our opinion will strain government finances and growth prospects over time. We estimate Finland's general government deficit to stand at 2.2% in 2012, an improvement on our earlier expectations. We expect revenue- and expenditure-side measures adopted by the government to lead to a slow but steady consolidation to a deficit of 1.3% by 2015. As a consequence, we expect net general government debt to remain below 20% of GDP through 2015, while gross general government debt will peak at 57% of GDP. In accordance with our methodology, we classify the government's contingent liabilities as "limited". The prospects for growth in Finland and the eurozone may remain weak over 2012 and 2013, in our opinion. We expect Finnish real GDP growth to remain sluggish at 0.5% in 2013, after stagnating in 2012. We believe that the well-capitalized banking system will remain supportive of growth and we expect a broad-based recovery in 2014 and 2015 to 1.5%-2% output expansion. We anticipate that the small current account deficit (1.5% of GDP in 2012) will gradually narrow toward balance in 2015. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view of the low likelihood of a rating change in light of Finland's high level of prosperity, strong government and external balance sheets, and broad-based commitment to prudent fiscal and structural policies. We could lower the rating if, contrary to our expectations, the long-term growth potential of the economy worsens and structural imbalances, such as the impact of deteriorating demographics and sectoral change within the economy, are not adequately addressed through reforms. Related Criteria And Research Related Criteria -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011 -- Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May 18, 2009 Related Research -- The Eurozone Debt Crisis: 2013 Could Be A Watershed Year, Jan. 9, 2013 -- Un-Finnished Business: Assessing Finland's Growth Prospects, Sept. 20, 2012 -- Finland (Republic of), June 14, 2012 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Finland (Republic of) Sovereign Credit Rating AAA/Stable/A-1+ AAA/Negative/A-1+ Ratings Affirmed Finland (Republic of) Transfer & Convertibility Assessment Local Currency AAA Finland (Republic of) Senior Unsecured AAA Short-Term Debt A-1+ Finnvera PLC Senior Unsecured* AAA *Guaranteed by Finland (Republic of). (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)